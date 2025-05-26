Tuyển Data Analyst Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main Responsibilities

- Build HR data/models/reports, such as Recruitment, Headcount, Salary, Budget, etc.

- Develop reports/dashboards using BI tools, Excel, PowerPoint, etc., to support data management/ analysis.

- Prepare periodic or ad-hoc reports and analyses. Ensure timeliness, accuracy, and compliance with reports.

- Regularly check, update, and supplement data for report analysis, ensuring data accuracy.

- Utilize data visualization programs, tools, and techniques to create dashboards, reports, and presentations.

- Analyze data to extract insights and forecast upcoming trends.

- Efficiently execute and compile reports as required.

1. Data Collection, Processing, and Analysis:

- Conduct research, design, develop, and administer the Company\'s databases.

- Collect and process data from various sources related to reports to ensure data accuracy.

- Interact with relevant teams to clarify data analysis requirements, organize data for report and dashboard development, and provide appropriate analytical data.

- Develop and maintain BI reports and dashboards to monitor work progress.