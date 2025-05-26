Tuyển Data Analyst Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 594 Ba Thang Hai Street, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Responsibilities
- Build HR data/models/reports, such as Recruitment, Headcount, Salary, Budget, etc.
- Develop reports/dashboards using BI tools, Excel, PowerPoint, etc., to support data management/ analysis.
- Prepare periodic or ad-hoc reports and analyses. Ensure timeliness, accuracy, and compliance with reports.
- Regularly check, update, and supplement data for report analysis, ensuring data accuracy.
- Utilize data visualization programs, tools, and techniques to create dashboards, reports, and presentations.
- Analyze data to extract insights and forecast upcoming trends.
- Efficiently execute and compile reports as required.
1. Data Collection, Processing, and Analysis:
- Conduct research, design, develop, and administer the Company\'s databases.
- Collect and process data from various sources related to reports to ensure data accuracy.
- Interact with relevant teams to clarify data analysis requirements, organize data for report and dashboard development, and provide appropriate analytical data.
- Develop and maintain BI reports and dashboards to monitor work progress.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
