Tuyển Data Analyst Epinion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 12 USD

----YOUR ROLES----

Becoming a Data Analyst at Epinion, you will participate in major client projects and play a vital role in ensuring consistent, high-quality data service delivery. You are expected to coach and mentor junior team members in both technical and interpersonal skills, as well as setting high standards for yourself and serve as a role model for others. Your contribution will be key in fostering a culture of continuous learning and collaboration within our organization.

Data Analyst

----YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES----

- Collaborate with European clients to gather and clarify project requirements

- Process and analyze datasets using tools such as SPSS Statistics, MS Excel, R, or Python

- Create clear and insightful visualizations, and reports to communicate findings

- Coordinate quality assurance on all deliverables to meet client expectations and quality standards

- Maintain consistent and proactive communication with clients throughout each project

- Apply creative thinking and problem-solving skills to ensure successful project outcomes and client satisfaction

- Anticipate and address project-related challenges to ensure accurate and timely delivery

- Stay updated with industry trends in survey research and explore relevant tools

- Document project specifications, technical designs, and workflow processes for future reference and transparency