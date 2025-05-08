Tuyển Data Analyst Datalyzers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Datalyzers
- Hồ Chí Minh: 127 Ung Van Khiem, Binh Thanh
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD
As our Data Analyst you will play an important role in our company and will report to the Operation Manager. You will be instrumental in designing and setting up data processing and reporting solutions for Market Research projects. Your responsibilities will be varied, and will include:
* Working closely with Project Managers and Operation Manager to ensure that innovative solutions and ideas are provided to clients
* Ensuring that all deliverables which are sent to clients are error free
* Working closely with clients to build lasting professional relationships, encouraging repeat business
* Providing support to your team
A detailed job description will be provided at first interview.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
* 3+ years experience within a data processing and reporting team
* An outstanding eye for detail
* Good data processing skills – eg. SPSS, Excel, SQL, Python, VBA, and other market research related software
* Good reporting skills – eg. PowerPoint, PowerBI, Dapresy and other reporting tools
Tại Datalyzers Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương tháng 13 và thưởng dựa trên thành tích cá nhân
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Datalyzers
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
