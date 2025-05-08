Tuyển Data Analyst Datalyzers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

As our Data Analyst you will play an important role in our company and will report to the Operation Manager. You will be instrumental in designing and setting up data processing and reporting solutions for Market Research projects. Your responsibilities will be varied, and will include:

* Working closely with Project Managers and Operation Manager to ensure that innovative solutions and ideas are provided to clients

* Ensuring that all deliverables which are sent to clients are error free

* Working closely with clients to build lasting professional relationships, encouraging repeat business

* Providing support to your team

A detailed job description will be provided at first interview.