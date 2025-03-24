Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Xuất nhập khẩu Bến Tre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 62 Trần Huy Liệu, Phường 12, Quận Phú Nhuận, HCM, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

Collect, clean, and analyze HR data from various sources, including HRIS, ATS, payroll systems, and employee surveys.

Develop and maintain HR dashboards and reports to monitor key HR metrics such as turnover rates, employee engagement, workforce demographics, and recruitment effectiveness.

Conduct trend analysis and predictive modeling to support workforce planning and talent management strategies.

Provide data-driven insights to improve HR policies, compensation structures, and employee performance management.

Collaborate with HR and IT teams to ensure data accuracy, integrity, and security.

Assist in compliance reporting and HR audits by preparing necessary data reports.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Human Resources, Business Analytics, Statistics, or a related field.

Proven experience in HR analytics, data analysis, or a similar role.

Proficiency in data analysis tools such as Excel, SQL, Power BI, Tableau, or other HR analytics software.

Strong understanding of HR processes and workforce metrics.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills.

Ability to communicate complex data insights in a clear and actionable manner.

Experience with HRIS and ATS platforms is a plus.

Strong attention to detail and ability to handle confidential data responsibly.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Xuất nhập khẩu Bến Tre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Receive 100% salary during the probationary period

13 days of annual leave

Paid birthday leave

Participate in social insurance from the probationary period.

Participate in Human Insurance to sign an official contract

Lunch allowance

13th-month salary

...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Xuất nhập khẩu Bến Tre

