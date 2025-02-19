Tuyển Data Analyst Pyn Asia Research Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Analyst Pyn Asia Research Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Pyn Asia Research Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Pyn Asia Research Limited

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Pyn Asia Research Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: 87 M.Thai Tower, All Seasons Place 19th Floor, Unit 1 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Support with data works the portfolio team.
• Responsible for a variety of correspondence between our offices in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh and Helsinki with data works, translations and presentations.
• Organize and maintain the data filing systems

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
• Bachelor's Degree or higher in Business Administration or related fields
• Minimum of 1 year experience in Data work
• Proficient in computer skills particularly Microsoft Office: Excel and Power Point
• Experience in using Bloomberg Terminal
• Fluent in Vietnamese and English
• Self-motivated and work in high pressure environment a plus
• Pleasant personality and pedantic
• Strong interpersonal skills, service mind, with the ability to prioritize given tasks

Tại Pyn Asia Research Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pyn Asia Research Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Pyn Asia Research Limited

Pyn Asia Research Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 87 M.Thai Tower, All Seasons Place 19th Floor, Unit 1 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok, 10330 Thailand

