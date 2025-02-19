Tuyển Data Analyst Pyn Asia Research Limited làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Quốc tế: 87 M.Thai Tower, All Seasons Place 19th Floor, Unit 1 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok

• Support with data works the portfolio team.

• Responsible for a variety of correspondence between our offices in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh and Helsinki with data works, translations and presentations.

• Organize and maintain the data filing systems

Qualifications:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher in Business Administration or related fields

• Minimum of 1 year experience in Data work

• Proficient in computer skills particularly Microsoft Office: Excel and Power Point

• Experience in using Bloomberg Terminal

• Fluent in Vietnamese and English

• Self-motivated and work in high pressure environment a plus

• Pleasant personality and pedantic

• Strong interpersonal skills, service mind, with the ability to prioritize given tasks

