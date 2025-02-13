Tuyển Digital Marketing Alliance Real Estate & Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 5,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Alliance Real Estate & Management
- Hồ Chí Minh: 79 Thao Dien, Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 5,000 USD
• To endeavor to enrich the database of residential landlords and tenants, match their requirements and close the leases as much as possible.
• Actively canvassing the residential tenants in HCMC for the purpose of identifying their requirements and promoting Alliance Real Estate leasing portfolio.
• Keep contact frequently with both residential landlords and tenants to ensure their future vacant property and needs
• Endeavor to match tenants’ requirements with existing vacant properties
• Conduct, on behalf of both landlords and tenants, the entire leasing process including site inspections, leasing proposal, negotiation and close the lease.
• Record and follow up the fee payable to Alliance Real Estate by landlords for any success deals.
• Actively maintain personal knowledge about the real estate market in HCMC to the highest possible standard.
• Work with the Sales Manager to ensure that all documents relating to the lease are prepared and managed in accordance with company policies.
• Participate in and promote the sharing of knowledge within the company.
• Actively seek new solutions and creating new opportunities
• Collaborate with the Marketing Team on the marketing of leasing projects (if any).
Với Mức Lương 500 - 5,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Alliance Real Estate & Management Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Alliance Real Estate & Management
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI