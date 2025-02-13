Tuyển Digital Marketing Alliance Real Estate & Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 5,000 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Alliance Real Estate & Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 5,000 USD

Alliance Real Estate & Management
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Alliance Real Estate & Management

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Alliance Real Estate & Management

Mức lương
500 - 5,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 79 Thao Dien, Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 5,000 USD

• To endeavor to enrich the database of residential landlords and tenants, match their requirements and close the leases as much as possible.
• Actively canvassing the residential tenants in HCMC for the purpose of identifying their requirements and promoting Alliance Real Estate leasing portfolio.
• Keep contact frequently with both residential landlords and tenants to ensure their future vacant property and needs
• Endeavor to match tenants’ requirements with existing vacant properties
• Conduct, on behalf of both landlords and tenants, the entire leasing process including site inspections, leasing proposal, negotiation and close the lease.
• Record and follow up the fee payable to Alliance Real Estate by landlords for any success deals.
• Actively maintain personal knowledge about the real estate market in HCMC to the highest possible standard.
• Work with the Sales Manager to ensure that all documents relating to the lease are prepared and managed in accordance with company policies.
• Participate in and promote the sharing of knowledge within the company.
• Actively seek new solutions and creating new opportunities
• Collaborate with the Marketing Team on the marketing of leasing projects (if any).

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Alliance Real Estate & Management

Alliance Real Estate & Management

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 79 Thao Dien, Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

