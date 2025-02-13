Tuyển Digital Marketing Alliance Real Estate & Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 5,000 USD

• To endeavor to enrich the database of residential landlords and tenants, match their requirements and close the leases as much as possible.

• Actively canvassing the residential tenants in HCMC for the purpose of identifying their requirements and promoting Alliance Real Estate leasing portfolio.

• Keep contact frequently with both residential landlords and tenants to ensure their future vacant property and needs

• Endeavor to match tenants’ requirements with existing vacant properties

• Conduct, on behalf of both landlords and tenants, the entire leasing process including site inspections, leasing proposal, negotiation and close the lease.

• Record and follow up the fee payable to Alliance Real Estate by landlords for any success deals.

• Actively maintain personal knowledge about the real estate market in HCMC to the highest possible standard.

• Work with the Sales Manager to ensure that all documents relating to the lease are prepared and managed in accordance with company policies.

• Participate in and promote the sharing of knowledge within the company.

• Actively seek new solutions and creating new opportunities

• Collaborate with the Marketing Team on the marketing of leasing projects (if any).