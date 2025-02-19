Tuyển Digital Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Mức lương
Đến 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Saigon Centre, Lê Lợi, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD

• Develop and execute market strategies for the country or region, ensuring alignment with the company's global strategy.
• Analyze market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs to formulate corresponding business plans.
• Assist in achieving sales targets.
• Develop new clients (regularly visit pharmaceutical companies, drug manufacturers, import distributors) and maintain existing client relationships. Assist the Country Manager in scheduling visits, joint visits, and participate in negotiations with key clients.
• Maintain good relationships with local drug regulatory authorities, health departments, etc. Regularly visit the DAV to ensure smooth drug registration and market entry.
• Coordinate the import, storage, and distribution of pharmaceuticals. Collaborate with headquarters and logistics suppliers to resolve logistics and customs clearance issues.
• Maintain close communication with the Vietnam Country Manager to ensure information sharing and resource coordination. Report market dynamics, business progress, and challenges to headquarters.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Familiar with the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market, have connections with production units/ distributors/importers in Vietnam.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, tháp 1, tòa nhà Saigon Centre, số 65 Lê Lợi, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

