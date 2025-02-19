Tuyển Digital Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KEXING BIOPHARM CO., LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

• Develop and execute market strategies for the country or region, ensuring alignment with the company's global strategy.

• Analyze market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs to formulate corresponding business plans.

• Assist in achieving sales targets.

• Develop new clients (regularly visit pharmaceutical companies, drug manufacturers, import distributors) and maintain existing client relationships. Assist the Country Manager in scheduling visits, joint visits, and participate in negotiations with key clients.

• Maintain good relationships with local drug regulatory authorities, health departments, etc. Regularly visit the DAV to ensure smooth drug registration and market entry.

• Coordinate the import, storage, and distribution of pharmaceuticals. Collaborate with headquarters and logistics suppliers to resolve logistics and customs clearance issues.

• Maintain close communication with the Vietnam Country Manager to ensure information sharing and resource coordination. Report market dynamics, business progress, and challenges to headquarters.