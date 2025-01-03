Tuyển Digital Marketing X-Ecom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 750 USD

Age: 25-30 years old

Position Overview: We are looking for a talented Full Stack Marketer to join our team. As a Full Stack Marketer, you will be responsible for overseeing and executing digital marketing campaigns, particularly focused on Facebook Ads and content creation, to enhance brand visibility and drive conversions to be oriented to the US market and others.

Key Responsibilities:

• Create engaging ad content, including graphics, videos, and ad copy, tailored to target audience segments.

• Develop, execute, and optimize Facebook advertising campaigns to achieve campaign objectives and KPIs.

• Design and implement social media content strategies, with a strong focus on Facebook, to increase brand awareness and engagement.

• Collaborate to produce compelling visual assets that align with brand guidelines and marketing objectives.

• Utilize analytics tools to monitor campaign performance, generate insights, and optimize strategies for maximum ROI.

• Stay informed about industry trends and best practices in digital marketing to continually improve campaign effectiveness and innovation.