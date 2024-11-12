Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: 206A Nguyễn Trãi, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD
We are looking for a QA Engineer with expertise in Automation testing mobile/web applications.
What you will do:
Support project planning and estimating
Write and execute test scenarios to ensure acceptance criteria are met
Evaluate test results and accurately record defects
Help the team to understand the product business flow
Produce clear and concise testing documentation
Ensure quality standards and procedures are followed at all time
Foster knowledge sharing practices
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Knowledge and experience
3++ years of experience in software testing, especially using automation framework such as Selenium
Experience with testing Enterprise software in Mobile - Web - Client/Server environment
Experience with HTTP and REST API’s testing
Good knowledge of SQL queries
Solid testing experiences in software testing techniques, test methodologies, test strategy, test approaches, Non-UI testing
Good knowledge of the software development process, especially the software testing process
Strong dedication to quality and a positive, collaborative attitude and approach to testing
Methodical and detail-oriented, with critical thinking and problem-solving ability
Experienced with story management and testing tools (e.g. Jira, Zephyr)
Nice to have:
Knowledge of Jenkin, CI/CD, Git, Linux Shell scripts
Performance & Security testing
Good spoken English is preferable
2. Soft skills
Ability to break down and estimate effort for complex projects
Written English is a must to communicate with US
Great communication and documentation skills
Great attention to detail
A commitment to learning and continuous self-improvement
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Become a key part of the core global team that architects and develops Jitsu’s logistics and operations systems, which orchestrate the delivery of millions of shipments per year
Drive innovation and performance improvements in our operations technologies (sortation, routing, fleet management, order management)
Drive improvements in our system architecture, performance, quality, and reliability
Contribute to team development standards, conventions, and processes
Collaborate with peers in product management, transportation, operations, and client success to develop new features and applications
Why Jitsu:
Attractive salary and benefits
Social insurance payment is based on the full salary after 2 months of working trial
Macbook pro + extra monitor + other devices needed
A lot of engagement activities: Happy team lunch, Monthly birthday party,...
Be part of a well-funded, fast-growing company tackling complex and relevant challenges
Working with silicon valley team mates
A lot of chances to learn about new technologies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
