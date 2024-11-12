Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Mức lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 206A Nguyễn Trãi, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD

We are looking for a QA Engineer with expertise in Automation testing mobile/web applications.

QA Engineer

Automation testing

What you will do:

Support project planning and estimating

Write and execute test scenarios to ensure acceptance criteria are met

Evaluate test results and accurately record defects

Help the team to understand the product business flow

Produce clear and concise testing documentation

Ensure quality standards and procedures are followed at all time

Foster knowledge sharing practices

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you need:

1. Knowledge and experience

3++ years of experience in software testing, especially using automation framework such as Selenium

Experience with testing Enterprise software in Mobile - Web - Client/Server environment

Experience with HTTP and REST API’s testing

Good knowledge of SQL queries

Solid testing experiences in software testing techniques, test methodologies, test strategy, test approaches, Non-UI testing

Good knowledge of the software development process, especially the software testing process

Strong dedication to quality and a positive, collaborative attitude and approach to testing

Methodical and detail-oriented, with critical thinking and problem-solving ability

Experienced with story management and testing tools (e.g. Jira, Zephyr)

Nice to have:

Knowledge of Jenkin, CI/CD, Git, Linux Shell scripts

Performance & Security testing

Good spoken English is preferable

2. Soft skills

Ability to break down and estimate effort for complex projects

Written English is a must to communicate with US

Great communication and documentation skills

Great attention to detail

A commitment to learning and continuous self-improvement

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The Opportunity:

Become a key part of the core global team that architects and develops Jitsu’s logistics and operations systems, which orchestrate the delivery of millions of shipments per year

Drive innovation and performance improvements in our operations technologies (sortation, routing, fleet management, order management)

Drive improvements in our system architecture, performance, quality, and reliability

Contribute to team development standards, conventions, and processes

Collaborate with peers in product management, transportation, operations, and client success to develop new features and applications

Why Jitsu:

Attractive salary and benefits

Social insurance payment is based on the full salary after 2 months of working trial

Macbook pro + extra monitor + other devices needed

A lot of engagement activities: Happy team lunch, Monthly birthday party,...

Be part of a well-funded, fast-growing company tackling complex and relevant challenges

Working with silicon valley team mates

A lot of chances to learn about new technologies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

