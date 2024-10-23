Tuyển IT phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tòa nhà Artemis, số 3, Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Be familiar with PC management and Windows system configurations; Take charge of helpdesk work and help office users resolve IT-related productivity issues; Manage IT hardware assets and maintain the inventory information and work with related teams on IT assets audit; Other tasks assigned by IT/Office Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College or university graduate, major in computer science or information technology or equivalent; Have a good sense of security operation and change management process; Have a good communication skill and teamwork spirit; Be interested in IT technology; Data center/server room construction experience is preferred; Good writing and reading in English or Mandarin is preferred; Cloud operation skillset and experience are preferred.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

5-day workweek; Young & vibrant working environment with great career development opportunities; Social insurance, medical insurance, and unemployment insurance are based on actual salary; Review Yearly performance bonus (up to 2 months’ salary) Regular team building events & internal activities (weekly happy hour, quarterly team building events, Lunar New Year parties, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

