Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Dương

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Dương: Lô đất A19, Khu công nghiệp kỹ thuật cao An Phát, Phường Việt Hòa, TP Hải Dương

Job Responsibilities:

1. Arrange daily inspector work as per quality instruction for incoming material inspection, source inspection and in-house material auditing

2. Lead to handle MRB to ensure to get the solution in best times

3. Assess inspector performance

4. Provide continuous on job training to build up inspector capability

5. Take the management of all the IQC equipment

6. Instantaneous feedback material problem to purchasing, supplier, for instantaneous corrective action

7. Conduct activity assigned by QA manager

8. Regular report the material quality status to manager

9. Regular review the quality activity and monitor the activity is being implemented to achieve quality target.

Qualification:

1. College graduate

2. At least 3 years experience as supplier quality engineer or component quality engineer in related environment.

3. Exposures on dealing with external suppliers;

4. Team player;

5. Strong knowledge on different QC tools and methodologies;

6. Ability to drive external suppliers for continuous improvement;

7. Strong personality and leadership;

8. Fluency in English both in written and oral

- Provided with free meals

- Competitive salary range

- Work in a friendly, dynamic, professional, and modern environment

- Entitled to benefits as prescribed by law and the Company

