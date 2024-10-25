Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Dương

Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Dương

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Lô đất A19, Khu công nghiệp kỹ thuật cao An Phát, Phường Việt Hòa, TP Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibilities:
1. Arrange daily inspector work as per quality instruction for incoming material inspection, source inspection and in-house material auditing
2. Lead to handle MRB to ensure to get the solution in best times
3. Assess inspector performance
4. Provide continuous on job training to build up inspector capability
5. Take the management of all the IQC equipment
6. Instantaneous feedback material problem to purchasing, supplier, for instantaneous corrective action
7. Conduct activity assigned by QA manager
8. Regular report the material quality status to manager
9. Regular review the quality activity and monitor the activity is being implemented to achieve quality target.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification:
1. College graduate
2. At least 3 years experience as supplier quality engineer or component quality engineer in related environment.
3. Exposures on dealing with external suppliers;
4. Team player;
5. Strong knowledge on different QC tools and methodologies;
6. Ability to drive external suppliers for continuous improvement;
7. Strong personality and leadership;
8. Fluency in English both in written and oral

Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Provided with free meals
- Competitive salary range
- Work in a friendly, dynamic, professional, and modern environment
- Entitled to benefits as prescribed by law and the Company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng A17 và Lô đất A19, Khu công nghiệp kỹ thuật cao An Phát, Phường Việt Hòa, Thành phố Hải Dương, Tỉnh Hải Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

