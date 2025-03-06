Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENESTORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENESTORY
- Hà Nội: Tầng 8 Tòa Century Tower, Times City, Hà Nội, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and maintain high-quality, reusable frontend components for web applications and PDF generation.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers and backend developers to define, design, and implement new features that enhance user experience.
Optimize web applications for maximum speed, scalability, and cross-browser compatibility.
Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code while adhering to industry best practices and design patterns.
Participate in code reviews to ensure high code quality and share knowledge with the team
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript
React
Proficient in JavaScript testing tools and frameworks.
Strong understanding of UX/UI principles and experience in optimizing user interfaces for better usability.
UX/UI principles
Experience with cross-browser compatibility and responsive design.
cross-browser compatibility
responsive design
Familiarity with collaboration tools like Git, Jira, and Confluence.
Git, Jira
Confluence
Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and experience in deploying frontend applications.
CI/CD pipelines
Basic knowledge of Python and Jinja is a plus.
Python
Jinja
Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and able to adapt quickly to changing project requirements.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENESTORY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthy start-up culture, brilliant colleagues & world-class advisors.
Opportunity to create history in genomics & digital health in Vietnam
Working hours: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily Mon to Fri; off on Sat & Sun.
Supportive annual leaves policy of 15 days/year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENESTORY
