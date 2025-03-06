Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENESTORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 8 Tòa Century Tower, Times City, Hà Nội, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain high-quality, reusable frontend components for web applications and PDF generation.

Collaborate with UX/UI designers and backend developers to define, design, and implement new features that enhance user experience.

Optimize web applications for maximum speed, scalability, and cross-browser compatibility.

Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code while adhering to industry best practices and design patterns.

Participate in code reviews to ensure high code quality and share knowledge with the team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3-5 years of experience in building responsive/adaptive web applications using HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript, and React.

HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript

React

Proficient in JavaScript testing tools and frameworks.

Strong understanding of UX/UI principles and experience in optimizing user interfaces for better usability.

UX/UI principles

Experience with cross-browser compatibility and responsive design.

cross-browser compatibility

responsive design

Familiarity with collaboration tools like Git, Jira, and Confluence.

Git, Jira

Confluence

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and experience in deploying frontend applications.

CI/CD pipelines

Basic knowledge of Python and Jinja is a plus.

Python

Jinja

Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and able to adapt quickly to changing project requirements.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENESTORY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive compensation & performance-based bonus.

Healthy start-up culture, brilliant colleagues & world-class advisors.

Opportunity to create history in genomics & digital health in Vietnam

Working hours: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily Mon to Fri; off on Sat & Sun.

Supportive annual leaves policy of 15 days/year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENESTORY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin