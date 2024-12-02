Tuyển Game Developer GAMIFY STUDIOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

GAMIFY STUDIOS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/01/2025
Game Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Developer Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS

Mức lương
0 - 0 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Phương Nam, 28 Trường Sơn, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Developer Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

• As a game developer in our team, you will work closely with graphic designer and backend developer for developing and distributing game to community.
• You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
• Collaborate closely with the art, sound and backend teams to develop web-based games.
• Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.
• Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of games.
• Contribute to game design to meet user needs and deliver high-quality products.

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 4 years of experience in game development on web and/or mobile platforms.
• Proven experience with game development using Cocos Creator.
• Strong skills in UI integration, ensuring games adhere closely to the provided designs.
• Logical problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Proficient in Git and JIRA for version control and project management.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to work effectively with international teams and understand detailed requirements.

Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Being a member of Gamify Studios, you will experience a youthful, flexible and creative work environment:
• Working in a professional, friendly, well-equipped office.
• Attractive salary and annual salary review.
• Full social insurance, health insurance & unemployment insurance according to Vietnam Labour Law.
• 12-day annual leave per year.
• 13th month salary.
• Performance bonus.
• PVI Health Care.
• Enjoy diversified activities: Monthly Team-building, Company trip, Play Games (PlayStation, Board Games ...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GAMIFY STUDIOS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 28 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, HCM

