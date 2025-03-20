Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK

Game Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14e2 Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Developer Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Implement game features and core functionalities using Cocos Creator for both Web and Mobile platforms.
Cocos Creator
both Web and Mobile
Develop and maintain the game application and its supporting tech stacks to ensure smooth operation.
game application and its supporting tech stacks
Integrate and optimize Cocos Creator games within a React application, ensuring seamless cross-platform performance.
Cocos Creator games within a React application
Design, implement, and manage server-side network components for multiplayer and real-time applications.
server-side network components
Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate elements within a Crypto trading platform.
front-end developers
Crypto trading platform
Write high-performance, testable, reusable, and efficient code to enhance game performance and scalability.
high-performance, testable, reusable, and efficient code
Plan and manage technical features, working closely with supervisors to establish detailed timelines and objectives.
technical features
detailed timelines and objectives
Maintain and integrate external modules and third-party SDKs as required.
external modules and third-party SDKs
Work in a cross-functional team alongside React Native Developers, Unity Developers, Backend Developers, and 2D Designers to deliver high-quality projects.
cross-functional team
React Native Developers, Unity Developers, Backend Developers, and 2D Designers
Stay updated with new technologies and implement them to improve project development.
new technologies

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience developing games using Cocos Creator
At least 2 years
Cocos Creator
At least 2 years of experience as a Node.js developer.
Node.js developer
Experience with React and React Native, including developing applications and integrating Cocos Creator within React Native.
Experience with React and React Native
Strong experience in game object management and multiplayer technologies.
game object management
multiplayer technologies
Solid troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Deep understanding of game performance optimization, including resource loading, rendering quality, and efficient asset management.
game performance optimization
Experience in developing large-scale systems with high coin currency transactions.
large-scale systems with high coin currency transactions
Proficiency in English (Reading and Writing).
English (Reading and Writing)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary based on ability
Bonus according to the company's revenue and your contribution: 13th month salary bonus, holiday bonus, Lunar New Year's lucky money, etc.
Review salary every 6 months to year.
Lunch Allowance: 50,000 per working day
Working time: 40 hours/week, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 6:00pm
Working in a dynamic, creative, professional environment with many opportunities for personal development.
Full benefits according to national regulations: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance (the company pays 100%, not deducted from the agreed salary).
15 days of annual leave, refund of remaining unused leave.
Participate in fun and entertainment activities in the company: Pendulum, PS 4 game console, weekly soccer...
Monthly parties, team building activities, annual travel, picnic, and many other interesting events to boost connection and engagement among employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK

CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Văn phòng 02, Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Pearl Plaza, 561A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-game-developer-thu-nhap-15-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job338308
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM
Hạn nộp: 18/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXAR
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXAR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 15 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXAR
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 15 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty TNHH Gameloft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Skymare
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Skymare làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Skymare
Hạn nộp: 23/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BAEZENI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BAEZENI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BAEZENI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Hạn nộp: 20/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd,
Tuyển Game Developer Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd, làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd,
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Y tế Hamemy
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh thiết bị y tế Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Y tế Hamemy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị Y tế Hamemy
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM
Hạn nộp: 18/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXAR
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXAR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 15 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NEXAR
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 15 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty TNHH Gameloft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Skymare
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Skymare làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Skymare
Hạn nộp: 23/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BAEZENI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BAEZENI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BAEZENI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Hạn nộp: 20/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd,
Tuyển Game Developer Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd, làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd,
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
600 - 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty TNHH Gameloft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GROWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GROWX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VGS
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Developer Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd, làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nexon Networks Vina Co. Ltd,
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty TNHH Gameloft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEGA COMBAT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm