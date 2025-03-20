Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 14e2 Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Developer Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Implement game features and core functionalities using Cocos Creator for both Web and Mobile platforms.

Cocos Creator

both Web and Mobile

Develop and maintain the game application and its supporting tech stacks to ensure smooth operation.

game application and its supporting tech stacks

Integrate and optimize Cocos Creator games within a React application, ensuring seamless cross-platform performance.

Cocos Creator games within a React application

Design, implement, and manage server-side network components for multiplayer and real-time applications.

server-side network components

Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate elements within a Crypto trading platform.

front-end developers

Crypto trading platform

Write high-performance, testable, reusable, and efficient code to enhance game performance and scalability.

high-performance, testable, reusable, and efficient code

Plan and manage technical features, working closely with supervisors to establish detailed timelines and objectives.

technical features

detailed timelines and objectives

Maintain and integrate external modules and third-party SDKs as required.

external modules and third-party SDKs

Work in a cross-functional team alongside React Native Developers, Unity Developers, Backend Developers, and 2D Designers to deliver high-quality projects.

cross-functional team

React Native Developers, Unity Developers, Backend Developers, and 2D Designers

Stay updated with new technologies and implement them to improve project development.

new technologies

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience developing games using Cocos Creator

At least 2 years

Cocos Creator

At least 2 years of experience as a Node.js developer.

Node.js developer

Experience with React and React Native, including developing applications and integrating Cocos Creator within React Native.

Experience with React and React Native

Strong experience in game object management and multiplayer technologies.

game object management

multiplayer technologies

Solid troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Deep understanding of game performance optimization, including resource loading, rendering quality, and efficient asset management.

game performance optimization

Experience in developing large-scale systems with high coin currency transactions.

large-scale systems with high coin currency transactions

Proficiency in English (Reading and Writing).

English (Reading and Writing)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary based on ability

Bonus according to the company's revenue and your contribution: 13th month salary bonus, holiday bonus, Lunar New Year's lucky money, etc.

Review salary every 6 months to year.

Lunch Allowance: 50,000 per working day

Working time: 40 hours/week, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 6:00pm

Working in a dynamic, creative, professional environment with many opportunities for personal development.

Full benefits according to national regulations: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance (the company pays 100%, not deducted from the agreed salary).

15 days of annual leave, refund of remaining unused leave.

Participate in fun and entertainment activities in the company: Pendulum, PS 4 game console, weekly soccer...

Monthly parties, team building activities, annual travel, picnic, and many other interesting events to boost connection and engagement among employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin