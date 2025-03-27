Tuyển Game Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14e2 Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Game Developer Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
Implement game features and core functionalities using Cocos Creator for both Web and Mobile platforms.
Develop and maintain the game application and its supporting tech stacks to ensure smooth operation.
Integrate and optimize Cocos Creator games within a React application, ensuring seamless cross-platform performance.
Design, implement, and manage server-side network components for multiplayer and real-time applications.
Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate elements within a Crypto trading platform.
Write high-performance, testable, reusable, and efficient code to enhance game performance and scalability.
Plan and manage technical features, working closely with supervisors to establish detailed timelines and objectives.
Maintain and integrate external modules and third-party SDKs as required.
Work in a cross-functional team alongside React Native Developers, Unity Developers, Backend Developers, and 2D Designers to deliver high-quality projects.
Stay updated with new technologies and implement them to improve project development.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 year +
At least 6 months of experience as a Node.js developer.
Experience with React and React Native, including developing applications and integrating Cocos Creator within React Native.
Strong experience in game object management and multiplayer technologies.
Solid troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
Deep understanding of game performance optimization, including resource loading, rendering quality, and efficient asset management.
Experience in developing large-scale systems with high coin currency transactions.
Proficiency in English (Reading and Writing).
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus according to the company\'s revenue and your contribution: 13th month salary bonus, holiday bonus, Lunar New Year\'s lucky money, etc.
Review salary every 6 months to year.
Lunch Allowance: 50,000 per working day
Working time: 40 hours/week, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 6:00pm
Working in a dynamic, creative, professional environment with many opportunities for personal development.
Full benefits according to national regulations: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance (the company pays 100%, not deducted from the agreed salary).
15 days of annual leave, refund of remaining unused leave.
Participate in fun and entertainment activities in the company: Pendulum, PS 4 game console, weekly soccer...
Monthly parties, team building activities, annual travel, picnic, and many other interesting events to boost connection and engagement among employees.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
