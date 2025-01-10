Tuyển Giám đốc dự án Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Giám đốc dự án

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc dự án Tại Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 3/2 Tân Thới Nhất 18, Phường Tân Thới Nhất, Quận 12, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc dự án Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

We are looking for a Project Supervisor & Engineer to supervise and coordinate all installations and product maintenance of our ventilation products. You will be responsible for ensuring all installations are completed efficiently and securely – safety in the workplace is the most important requirement to us. You will be in charge of understanding the technical aspects of our products, and must maintain the quality of it before delivering it to the customer site. Furthermore, you will also be involved with the designing our ventilation solutions to be presented to the customer. You will work directly with our clients who are some of the most well-known and prestigious companies in Vietnam with high standard requirements.
Project Supervisor & Engineer
• Fully understand and be able to explain technical aspect of all product models, including every part and item, the method of installation for all site area types, how each motor/drive type functions, the safety and performance features and how they work, etc.
• Supervise our product installations and ensure that each project conforms to the safety requirements and time schedule, making sure that the project is in line with the scope, quality, plan, and budget.
• Consult management and the customer on the best recommended solution for each project, especially regarding the technical/structural aspects of our products and the installation.
• Be able to design and produce the plan drawings of our recommended solutions, and present them effectively and clearly to customers.
• Resolve all matters that follow installation mistakes, product defects, product warranty claims, etc.
• Carry out any after-sales service and maintenance as required by the customer.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 3/2 Tân Thới Nhất 18, Phường Tân Thới Nhất, Quận 12

