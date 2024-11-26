Tuyển Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK

Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot CX01, Van Khe Urban Area, La Khe Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi., Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop overall marketing strategy:
Create and implement comprehensive marketing strategies for the company’s blockchain projects to enhance brand awareness and drive community growth.
Develop go-to-market strategies for blockchain and crypto-related products.
Manage marketing campaigns:
Measure and analyze the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, optimizing key performance indicators.
Community development and management:
Build and maintain relationships with blockchain and crypto communities, fostering user interaction and community growth.
Stay updated on industry trends and respond swiftly to online community feedback.
Collaborate with other teams:
Work closely with other departments such as product, engineering, and sales to ensure consistent messaging and marketing goals.
Coordinate with the PR team to build and manage the company’s reputation across media channels.
Market research and analysis:
Conduct market research and stay up-to-date on the latest blockchain and crypto trends to adjust marketing strategies accordingly.
Analyze competitors and identify new marketing opportunities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of marketing experience, preferably in the blockchain or crypto industry.
Strong understanding of blockchain, crypto technologies, and industry trends.
Excellent data analysis skills with the ability to optimize campaigns based on data insights.
Proven leadership and team management skills, able to work under pressure.
Exceptional communication and writing skills in both English and Vietnamese.
Creative, proactive, and up-to-date with the latest marketing trends.
Experience with digital marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads, etc.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (Gross): Negotiable (Based on experience and actual capabilities).
Bonuses on holidays, Tet, business performance bonuses, achievement bonuses, and ESOP stock bonuses.
Opportunity to work in a modern, dynamic, and progressive environment, fully equipped with the necessary tools and resources to support your work.
Training and development in professional expertise, business skills, and other soft skills.
Eligible for benefits as per legal and company policies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô Cx01, Khu Đô Thị Văn Khê, Phường La Khê, Quận Hà Đông, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

