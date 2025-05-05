Tuyển Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JobsGO Recruit
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
JobsGO Recruit

Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận Tại JobsGO Recruit

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- DC Tower, 111D Ly Chinh Thang St, Ward 7, District 3, HCMC, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Build up relationship with the counterpart at customer’s premises
• Actively update costs and selling rates in coordination with Account Owner
• Actively introduce and build up relationship with customer
• Actively quote within standard KPI the customer for new enquiries and new lanes
• Prepare official quotation and submit to customer on timeline.
• Create necessary company documentation to set up customer and its shipment handover to Operations and Other Departments
• Be standby for customers in case of operational issue and solve or escalation in order to involve account owner on time
• Arrange and prepare others information per management assignment and response to enquiry timely including others special assignment:
• Support to qualify potential customer to Sales: sales campaigns, cold calls etc. (outside of daily tasks of account owner to sales support)
• Any others job assigned by superior

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher in business, logistics or any related fields
• Have experience in marketing, freight forwarding business or related fields
• Good knowledge of freight forwarding and logistics service
• Possess strong interpersonal skills and be able to work independently
• Knowledge in computer systems and Microsoft Office, Word
• High attention to detail
• Good geographical knowledge, both global and locally.
• Good command in written and spoken English

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Paid13th month salary.
• Paid monthly performance bonus (based on the personal contribution).
• Work in a fast-growing and dynamic company
• Good working environment with friendly and cheerful colleagues
• Flat hierarchies and short decision paths
• Exciting challenges and growth opportunities
• Attractive KPI performance-based salary can be expected
• Company travel and team building twice a year
• Social insurance contribution with 12 days annual leave and 3 days sick leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

JobsGO Recruit

JobsGO Recruit

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Tòa G1 Five Star Garden, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

