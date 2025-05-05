Tuyển Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận Tại JobsGO Recruit
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- DC Tower, 111D Ly Chinh Thang St, Ward 7, District 3, HCMC, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Build up relationship with the counterpart at customer’s premises
• Actively update costs and selling rates in coordination with Account Owner
• Actively introduce and build up relationship with customer
• Actively quote within standard KPI the customer for new enquiries and new lanes
• Prepare official quotation and submit to customer on timeline.
• Create necessary company documentation to set up customer and its shipment handover to Operations and Other Departments
• Be standby for customers in case of operational issue and solve or escalation in order to involve account owner on time
• Arrange and prepare others information per management assignment and response to enquiry timely including others special assignment:
• Support to qualify potential customer to Sales: sales campaigns, cold calls etc. (outside of daily tasks of account owner to sales support)
• Any others job assigned by superior
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Have experience in marketing, freight forwarding business or related fields
• Good knowledge of freight forwarding and logistics service
• Possess strong interpersonal skills and be able to work independently
• Knowledge in computer systems and Microsoft Office, Word
• High attention to detail
• Good geographical knowledge, both global and locally.
• Good command in written and spoken English
Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Paid monthly performance bonus (based on the personal contribution).
• Work in a fast-growing and dynamic company
• Good working environment with friendly and cheerful colleagues
• Flat hierarchies and short decision paths
• Exciting challenges and growth opportunities
• Attractive KPI performance-based salary can be expected
• Company travel and team building twice a year
• Social insurance contribution with 12 days annual leave and 3 days sick leave
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
