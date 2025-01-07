Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 900% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer LTV. We are looking for a customer-centric agent with extensive communication skills and a deep understanding of customer satisfaction insights. You will build strong and long-lasting relationships with our customers and your efforts will drive customer satisfaction, happiness, growth and bring added value to the organization. This role is perfect for you if you are a self-starter, have at least 1 year of experience in customer service backed by proven tracked record implementing top notch customer service programs, policies and processes.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

• Answer and address a high volume of incoming email or chat inquiries related to product issues, sales policies, and order status in a professional and courteous manner

• Provide exceptional levels of customer satisfaction by demonstrating patience and empathy towards customers from diverse cultures and backgrounds in the US

• Identify and escalate issues to higher-level management when necessary

• Collaborate with the sales and fulfillment teams to inform customers of delayed supplies or issues hindering on-time fulfillment and suggest item substitutions when necessary