Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại Crossian Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 900% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer LTV. We are looking for a customer-centric agent with extensive communication skills and a deep understanding of customer satisfaction insights. You will build strong and long-lasting relationships with our customers and your efforts will drive customer satisfaction, happiness, growth and bring added value to the organization. This role is perfect for you if you are a self-starter, have at least 1 year of experience in customer service backed by proven tracked record implementing top notch customer service programs, policies and processes.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
• Answer and address a high volume of incoming email or chat inquiries related to product issues, sales policies, and order status in a professional and courteous manner
• Provide exceptional levels of customer satisfaction by demonstrating patience and empathy towards customers from diverse cultures and backgrounds in the US
• Identify and escalate issues to higher-level management when necessary
• Collaborate with the sales and fulfillment teams to inform customers of delayed supplies or issues hindering on-time fulfillment and suggest item substitutions when necessary
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
