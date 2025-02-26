Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152 - 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Thành phố Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD

- Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.

- Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.

- Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.

- Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.

- Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.

- Attends case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Working hours (Fixed Night shift): 10PM-7AM, working 8 hours per shift, with a total of 5 shifts per week, and 2 flexible days off

- Willing to work night shifts assigned by the manager, as well as during Tet and holidays (with a salary up to four times the normal rate)

