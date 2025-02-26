Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

IT Helpdesk/IT support

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk/IT support Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
800 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152

- 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Thành phố Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk/IT support Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD

- Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.
- Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.
- Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.
- Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.
- Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.
- Attends case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Working hours (Fixed Night shift): 10PM-7AM, working 8 hours per shift, with a total of 5 shifts per week, and 2 flexible days off
Working hours (Fixed Night shift): 10PM-7AM
- Willing to work night shifts assigned by the manager, as well as during Tet and holidays (with a salary up to four times the normal rate)

Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Opal Tower 92 Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

