Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Prepare MI;
2. Help PIE engineer to set up production line and keep line flow smoothly;
3. Follow instruction of PIE for:
a. measure STD time;
b. Jig and fixture design;
4. Collect yield data and FA data;
5. Daily trouble shorting;
6. To attend and complete training on safety aspects as required by their jobs;
7. To perform their duties with according to the safety working processes and practices;
8. To report any unsafe condition and machine defect to their immediate supervisor immediately;
9. To use the personal protection equipment as required and correctly;
10. To report any industrial accident to their immediate supervisor immediately and assist in the investigation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. 2 years experience or above
Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
