Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

IT Helpdesk

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Prepare MI;
2. Help PIE engineer to set up production line and keep line flow smoothly;
3. Follow instruction of PIE for:
a. measure STD time;
b. Jig and fixture design;
4. Collect yield data and FA data;
5. Daily trouble shorting;
6. To attend and complete training on safety aspects as required by their jobs;
7. To perform their duties with according to the safety working processes and practices;
8. To report any unsafe condition and machine defect to their immediate supervisor immediately;
9. To use the personal protection equipment as required and correctly;
10. To report any industrial accident to their immediate supervisor immediately and assist in the investigation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Technical secondary school (mechanism or electronic specialty) or above
2. 2 years experience or above

Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng A17 và Lô đất A19, Khu công nghiệp kỹ thuật cao An Phát, Phường Việt Hòa, Thành phố Hải Dương, Tỉnh Hải Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

