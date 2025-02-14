Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Prepare MI;

2. Help PIE engineer to set up production line and keep line flow smoothly;

3. Follow instruction of PIE for:

a. measure STD time;

b. Jig and fixture design;

4. Collect yield data and FA data;

5. Daily trouble shorting;

6. To attend and complete training on safety aspects as required by their jobs;

7. To perform their duties with according to the safety working processes and practices;

8. To report any unsafe condition and machine defect to their immediate supervisor immediately;

9. To use the personal protection equipment as required and correctly;

10. To report any industrial accident to their immediate supervisor immediately and assist in the investigation.