Tuyển Chuyên viên Cyber Security SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Pico, 20 Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên Cyber Security Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The job holder needs to ensure that business operations comply with requirements on Information Security and standards (Shinhan Group, SBV, VN’s law,...)

• Develop, update, maintain and implement security measures and control.

• Analyze IT specification to assess security risks.

• Analyze the source of security breaches when it happens.

• Configuration and management the security system for endpoint (e.g. antivirus, DLP ...)

• Configuration and management the network security system (e.g. firewall, proxy ...)

• Monitoring network activities through by IDS/IPS/WAF system to identify issues early.

• Train and establish awareness to employees on information risk and privacy-related obligations.

• Ad-hoc tasks or projects from time to time assigned by Line manager/Unit Head/Department Heads...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education Background:

University graduated in IT

Certification of Information Security or IT Security is a plus

2. Minimum Experience

Experience in information security of financial service industry

Minimum of 3 years of experience related to IT Network/System

3. Knowledge:

Information Risk awareness

CompTIA Security+, CEH, CISA, ITIL, ISO27001

Global privacy laws (GDPR, APEC Data Privacy frameworks,...)

Advanced knowledge on computer networks, window operating systems, Unix/Linux operating systems, software development life cycle

4. Skills:

Analyze the source of security breaches when it happens.

Configuration and management the network security system (e.g. firewall, proxy, antivirus, DLP ...)

Advanced knowledge on computer networks, window operating systems, Unix/Linux operating systems

Teamwork & Motivation skill

Good collaboration skill

Problem solving skill

Effective communication skill

Good English communication (written & verbal)

Responsive and service-oriented attitude

Organized, deadline management in fast-paced working environment

Relationship builder, sound and practical business judgment

Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Colleagues:

Friendly and dynamic working environment

Annual leave:

14 – 20 Days of annual leave

3 days of sick leave with pay

Get 1 additional annual leave for each 5 full years of service

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Attractive Bonus

Guaranteed 13th month salary

Annual salary review

100% probation salary

Premium health insurance for employees

Annual health check

Other extras:

Vietnam company trip

Engagement and outdoor Quarterly/Yearly Employee Recognition

Long service award: 5 years, 10 years, 15 years activities (birthday, football, charity etc)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin