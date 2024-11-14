Tuyển Chuyên viên Cyber Security SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên Cyber Security SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Chuyên viên Cyber Security

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên Cyber Security Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Pico, 20 Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên Cyber Security Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The job holder needs to ensure that business operations comply with requirements on Information Security and standards (Shinhan Group, SBV, VN’s law,...)
• Develop, update, maintain and implement security measures and control.
• Analyze IT specification to assess security risks.
• Analyze the source of security breaches when it happens.
• Configuration and management the security system for endpoint (e.g. antivirus, DLP ...)
• Configuration and management the network security system (e.g. firewall, proxy ...)
• Monitoring network activities through by IDS/IPS/WAF system to identify issues early.
• Train and establish awareness to employees on information risk and privacy-related obligations.
• Ad-hoc tasks or projects from time to time assigned by Line manager/Unit Head/Department Heads...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education Background:
University graduated in IT
Certification of Information Security or IT Security is a plus
2. Minimum Experience
Experience in information security of financial service industry
Minimum of 3 years of experience related to IT Network/System
3. Knowledge:
Information Risk awareness
CompTIA Security+, CEH, CISA, ITIL, ISO27001
Global privacy laws (GDPR, APEC Data Privacy frameworks,...)
Advanced knowledge on computer networks, window operating systems, Unix/Linux operating systems, software development life cycle
4. Skills:
Analyze the source of security breaches when it happens.
Configuration and management the network security system (e.g. firewall, proxy, antivirus, DLP ...)
Advanced knowledge on computer networks, window operating systems, Unix/Linux operating systems
Teamwork & Motivation skill
Good collaboration skill
Problem solving skill
Effective communication skill
Good English communication (written & verbal)
Responsive and service-oriented attitude
Organized, deadline management in fast-paced working environment
Relationship builder, sound and practical business judgment

Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Colleagues:
Friendly and dynamic working environment
Annual leave:
14 – 20 Days of annual leave
3 days of sick leave with pay
Get 1 additional annual leave for each 5 full years of service
Benefits:
Competitive salary
Attractive Bonus
Guaranteed 13th month salary
Annual salary review
100% probation salary
Premium health insurance for employees
Annual health check
Other extras:
Vietnam company trip
Engagement and outdoor Quarterly/Yearly Employee Recognition
Long service award: 5 years, 10 years, 15 years activities (birthday, football, charity etc)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, Quận 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

