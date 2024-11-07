Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Senior PDC Specialist will be in charge for providing training for private hospital's staff. Collaborate with hospital to help them offer the best patient experience, maximize their clinical efficiency and performance. The employee who holds this position have important role in increasing conversion rate of Zeiss's procedure at each private hospital.Consulting & training task: Conduct account' assessmentcollaborate with sale team to identify training needs of each accountPlanning: develop training/ develop plan for each account based on assessmentImplementation training & hand-on coaching to ensure staff of hospital can apply knowledge to their daily job and provide excellent service to patient.Provide tools/material to improve the practice efficiency and performance.Development taskAccountability for the growth of treatment pack sales;Contribute to increase SMILE/ SMILE pro conversion rate;Contribute to increase SMILE/ SMILE pro conversion penetration in the market;Contribute to increase ZEISS market share in the country;Other marketing taskSupport for internal & external event of OPT & MCS productsPDC's task for SUR teamPlanning & training for new siteRoll out regional project