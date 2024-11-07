Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/12/2024
Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd

Kế hoạch sản xuất

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế hoạch sản xuất Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- P402+ 403. Tòa Nhà SSP 123 Trương Định, Q.3,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế hoạch sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Senior PDC Specialist will be in charge for providing training for private hospital's staff. Collaborate with hospital to help them offer the best patient experience, maximize their clinical efficiency and performance. The employee who holds this position have important role in increasing conversion rate of Zeiss's procedure at each private hospital.Consulting & training task: Conduct account' assessmentcollaborate with sale team to identify training needs of each accountPlanning: develop training/ develop plan for each account based on assessmentImplementation training & hand-on coaching to ensure staff of hospital can apply knowledge to their daily job and provide excellent service to patient.Provide tools/material to improve the practice efficiency and performance.Development taskAccountability for the growth of treatment pack sales;Contribute to increase SMILE/ SMILE pro conversion rate;Contribute to increase SMILE/ SMILE pro conversion penetration in the market;Contribute to increase ZEISS market share in the country;Other marketing taskSupport for internal & external event of OPT & MCS productsPDC's task for SUR teamPlanning & training for new siteRoll out regional project

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education / Professional CertificationBachelor's degree in Business Administration, hospital management, hospitality or a related field.Experience 5- 7 working experience.At least 2 to 3-year experience in training role of hospital/ hospitality industry/ customer service area.Knowledge / Skills / Other characteristicsProfessional Skill:Excellent relationship building skills.Presentation skillExpert in selling skill, communication skill, Coaching skillBusiness senseThinking and acting logicallyExcellent relationship building skills.Behavioral / Leadership Skill:Integrity and honestyOwnershipCollaborationInspire skillResilienceProblem Solving SkillsLanguage skill: Conversant in English and VietnameseOther characteristicsCan do attitude & Hand on style.SupportiveTeamwork spirit

Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 702, Lầu 7, Số 58 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-hoach-san-xuat-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job262040
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Amer
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Amer
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất