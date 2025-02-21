Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

ENKEI VIET NAM CO., LTD is a 100% Japanese Invested Company, being one of the leading producers in Automobile and Motorcycle Wheel manufacturing, we are looking for an Accountant

Job description:

- Handle Accounting jobs: Bank, Cashier, Account Payable & Receivable, Inventory, Sales, Cost Accounting …

- The detail will be discussed via interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

- 01 Female, under 30 year old

- College/ University Frest graduated – Bachelor Accounting,

- Fluent in using Accounting software: Effect Software, excellent Excel Skill & MS Office Skill,

- Can communicate fluently in English,

- Honest, hard working, creative, dynamic and high responsible to assigned taskes.

Benefits:

- Great working environment with many working means provided: laptop, uniforms, many kinds of allowance & bonus…

Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

