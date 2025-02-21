Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Kế toán tổng hợp

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot N

- 2, Thang Long Industrial Park, Vong La, Dong Anh, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ENKEI VIET NAM CO., LTD is a 100% Japanese Invested Company, being one of the leading producers in Automobile and Motorcycle Wheel manufacturing, we are looking for an Accountant
Job description:
- Handle Accounting jobs: Bank, Cashier, Account Payable & Receivable, Inventory, Sales, Cost Accounting …
- The detail will be discussed via interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
- 01 Female, under 30 year old
- College/ University Frest graduated – Bachelor Accounting,
- Fluent in using Accounting software: Effect Software, excellent Excel Skill & MS Office Skill,
- Can communicate fluently in English,
- Honest, hard working, creative, dynamic and high responsible to assigned taskes.
Benefits:
- Great working environment with many working means provided: laptop, uniforms, many kinds of allowance & bonus…

Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô N2 – Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long – Xã Võng La – Huyện Đông Anh – Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

