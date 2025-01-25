Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm toán viên Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: B1
- 00.04 Sala, 72 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán viên Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD
- Execute the detailed audit /consulting plan developed by the internal audit team leader, ensuring the thorough and accurate completion of audit procedures.
- Assess the existing internal control system, evaluate compliance with policies, procedures, laws, and contractual obligations, and provide feedback and recommendations for improvement.
- Collaborate with the Internal Audit team of the parent company to ensure effective communication, coordination, and consistency in audit activities.
- Assist in providing oversight for other controls and monitoring functions related to risk management, compliance, security, ethics, and environmental issues.
- Provide support in investigating suspected fraudulent activities within the organization as requested by management.
- Collaborate with external service providers or consultants as needed, ensuring their work aligns with internal audit objectives.
- Actively participate in the training program the internal audit team leader developed to enhance skills and contribute to continuously improving internal audit processes.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
