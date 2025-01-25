Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/03/2025
Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd

Kiểm toán viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm toán viên Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd

Mức lương
400 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: B1

- 00.04 Sala, 72 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán viên Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD

- Execute the detailed audit /consulting plan developed by the internal audit team leader, ensuring the thorough and accurate completion of audit procedures.
- Assess the existing internal control system, evaluate compliance with policies, procedures, laws, and contractual obligations, and provide feedback and recommendations for improvement.
- Collaborate with the Internal Audit team of the parent company to ensure effective communication, coordination, and consistency in audit activities.
- Assist in providing oversight for other controls and monitoring functions related to risk management, compliance, security, ethics, and environmental issues.
- Provide support in investigating suspected fraudulent activities within the organization as requested by management.
- Collaborate with external service providers or consultants as needed, ensuring their work aligns with internal audit objectives.
- Actively participate in the training program the internal audit team leader developed to enhance skills and contribute to continuously improving internal audit processes.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree or above majoring in: Auditing/Accounting/Finance.

Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd

Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô II- 11, KCN Hố Nai, Trảng Bom, Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

