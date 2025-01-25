Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

- Execute the detailed audit /consulting plan developed by the internal audit team leader, ensuring the thorough and accurate completion of audit procedures.

- Assess the existing internal control system, evaluate compliance with policies, procedures, laws, and contractual obligations, and provide feedback and recommendations for improvement.

- Collaborate with the Internal Audit team of the parent company to ensure effective communication, coordination, and consistency in audit activities.

- Assist in providing oversight for other controls and monitoring functions related to risk management, compliance, security, ethics, and environmental issues.

- Provide support in investigating suspected fraudulent activities within the organization as requested by management.

- Collaborate with external service providers or consultants as needed, ensuring their work aligns with internal audit objectives.

- Actively participate in the training program the internal audit team leader developed to enhance skills and contribute to continuously improving internal audit processes.