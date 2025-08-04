Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bank SinoPac is one of the most leading banks in Taiwan. With 129 branches in Taiwan and 5 oversea branches including Viet Nam, it enables the Bank to provide customers with a full spectrum of services. In the expansion of HCMC Branch, we are recruiting qualified candidates for the position of Relationship Manager.

*Job Description:

• Execute branch business plans to ensure the achievement of relevant business profit targets.

• Master industry and market trends to plan short-, medium-, and long-term products sales strategies and expectations.

• Develop and expand new customers, provide the Bank with high-quality services and enrich the department’s profit opportunities and sources.

• Deepen existing customer relationships to ensure customer satisfaction and increase customer loyalty.

• Regularly inspect the customer’s operating conditions and implement post-loan management to avoid the occurrence of bad debts.

• Assist in educating and supervising the signing process of the ARM and assist in reviewing the ARM’s operation process to ensure the smooth schedule of the credit case.

• Comply with all applicable banking laws, regulations, and BSA/AML policies.

• Mentoring junior enterprise financial RM, sharing workplace business experience, improving teamwork performance and professional ability.