Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/08/2025
Kiểm toán viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm toán viên Tại Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: DAEHA BUSINESS CENTER, 360 Phố Kim Mã, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Bank SinoPac is one of the most leading banks in Taiwan. With 129 branches in Taiwan and 5 oversea branches including Viet Nam, it enables the Bank to provide customers with a full spectrum of services. In the expansion of HCMC Branch, we are recruiting qualified candidates for the position of Relationship Manager.
*Job Description:
• Execute branch business plans to ensure the achievement of relevant business profit targets.
• Master industry and market trends to plan short-, medium-, and long-term products sales strategies and expectations.
• Develop and expand new customers, provide the Bank with high-quality services and enrich the department’s profit opportunities and sources.
• Deepen existing customer relationships to ensure customer satisfaction and increase customer loyalty.
• Regularly inspect the customer’s operating conditions and implement post-loan management to avoid the occurrence of bad debts.
• Assist in educating and supervising the signing process of the ARM and assist in reviewing the ARM’s operation process to ensure the smooth schedule of the credit case.
• Comply with all applicable banking laws, regulations, and BSA/AML policies.
• Mentoring junior enterprise financial RM, sharing workplace business experience, improving teamwork performance and professional ability.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Friendship Tower, 31 Lê Duẩn, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1

