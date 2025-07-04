Tuyển Kiểm toán viên PUMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SPEED & SPIRIT is what we look for in our candidates, defined by some simple values that inspire us to BE DRIVEN in our performance, BE VIBRANT in our sporting legacy, BE TOGETHER in our team spirit, and BE YOU to let our individual talent and experience shine. Applying for a job at PUMA is easy and all genders are welcome. Simply click APPLY ONLINE and follow the steps to upload your application.

YOUR MISSION:

Strategically manage and promote sales culture within a Retail Store to achieve or exceed sales, KPIs, and profitability goals to position PUMA as the most desirable sports lifestyle brand in the world

• Directly responsible for ensuring the Store consistently achieves or exceeds sales, KPIs and profitability goals through the effective use of short and long term planning, expense control, sales and service

• Guarantee consistently high standards of customer experience within the Store in accordance with PUMA’s Cornerstones and service standards

• Responsible for recruitment, training, development and succession of high performing, results driven Associates

• Accountable for payroll control and service driven scheduling in order to maintain a highly profitable location while providing the highest levels of service to customers