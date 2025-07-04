Tuyển Kiểm toán viên PUMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm toán viên Tại PUMA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
SPEED & SPIRIT is what we look for in our candidates, defined by some simple values that inspire us to BE DRIVEN in our performance, BE VIBRANT in our sporting legacy, BE TOGETHER in our team spirit, and BE YOU to let our individual talent and experience shine. Applying for a job at PUMA is easy and all genders are welcome. Simply click APPLY ONLINE and follow the steps to upload your application.
SPEED & SPIRIT
YOUR MISSION:
Strategically manage and promote sales culture within a Retail Store to achieve or exceed sales, KPIs, and profitability goals to position PUMA as the most desirable sports lifestyle brand in the world
• Directly responsible for ensuring the Store consistently achieves or exceeds sales, KPIs and profitability goals through the effective use of short and long term planning, expense control, sales and service
• Guarantee consistently high standards of customer experience within the Store in accordance with PUMA’s Cornerstones and service standards
• Responsible for recruitment, training, development and succession of high performing, results driven Associates
• Accountable for payroll control and service driven scheduling in order to maintain a highly profitable location while providing the highest levels of service to customers
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại PUMA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PUMA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI