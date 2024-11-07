Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô tả Công việc

• Player/Coach to Lead Engineering Team: Recruit, mentor, and lead hardware engineering effort,

fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment that encourages professional growth

and technical excellence. Expect that you will spend at least half your time managing your direct

reports, but may spend as much as the other half rolling your sleeves up writing code or designing

PCBs.

• Oversee Product Development: Manage the end-to-end hardware design process, including

concept, prototyping, testing, validation, and manufacturing handoff, ensuring timely and costeffective project delivery.

• Technical Expertise & Strategy: Provide hands-on technical guidance, particularly in areas such

as power systems, RF engineering, embedded systems, sensors, and connectivity

(WiFi/Bluetooth/Zigbee), ensuring design meets performance and quality targets.• Collaboration with Cross-Functional Teams: Work closely with Manufacturing, Category

Management, Industrial Design, and Software Engineering teams to align on technical

specifications and integration requirements for smart home and health & wellness products.

• Quality & Compliance: Ensure all hardware designs comply with relevant industry standards,

regulatory requirements, and internal quality benchmarks.

• Innovation & Roadmap Contribution: Contribute to the hardware technology roadmap for future

products, particularly in air quality, smart home systems, and health-tracking devices.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or a

related field.

• Experience: 5+ years of experience in hardware design and development, with at least 2 years in a

management or team lead role within consumer electronics, IoT, or health tech industries.

• Technical Proficiency: Demonstrated expertise in hardware systems development, including PCB

design, power electronics, RF/wireless technologies, sensors, and embedded systems.

Experience in designing WiFi/Bluetooth/Zigbee-enabled products is a plus.

• Project Management: Strong project management skills with a proven track record of delivering

complex projects on time and within budget.

• Leadership Skills: Exceptional leadership, mentorship, and team-building capabilities, with

experience fostering a high-performance engineering culture.

• Problem-Solving: Ability to identify critical issues, analyze problems, and implement effective

solutions quickly and efficiently.

• Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to

convey complex technical information clearly to stakeholders.

• Experience in the development of air quality, health & wellness, or smart home products.

• Knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance processes for consumer electronics. Even

better if familiar with ETL/UL/CE standards.

