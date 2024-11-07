Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh

Điện tử/Phần cứng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Điện tử/Phần cứng Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Điện tử/Phần cứng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
• Player/Coach to Lead Engineering Team: Recruit, mentor, and lead hardware engineering effort,
fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment that encourages professional growth
and technical excellence. Expect that you will spend at least half your time managing your direct
reports, but may spend as much as the other half rolling your sleeves up writing code or designing
PCBs.
• Oversee Product Development: Manage the end-to-end hardware design process, including
concept, prototyping, testing, validation, and manufacturing handoff, ensuring timely and costeffective project delivery.
• Technical Expertise & Strategy: Provide hands-on technical guidance, particularly in areas such
as power systems, RF engineering, embedded systems, sensors, and connectivity
(WiFi/Bluetooth/Zigbee), ensuring design meets performance and quality targets.• Collaboration with Cross-Functional Teams: Work closely with Manufacturing, Category
Management, Industrial Design, and Software Engineering teams to align on technical
specifications and integration requirements for smart home and health & wellness products.
• Quality & Compliance: Ensure all hardware designs comply with relevant industry standards,
regulatory requirements, and internal quality benchmarks.
• Innovation & Roadmap Contribution: Contribute to the hardware technology roadmap for future
products, particularly in air quality, smart home systems, and health-tracking devices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
• Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or a
related field.
• Experience: 5+ years of experience in hardware design and development, with at least 2 years in a
management or team lead role within consumer electronics, IoT, or health tech industries.
• Technical Proficiency: Demonstrated expertise in hardware systems development, including PCB
design, power electronics, RF/wireless technologies, sensors, and embedded systems.
Experience in designing WiFi/Bluetooth/Zigbee-enabled products is a plus.
• Project Management: Strong project management skills with a proven track record of delivering
complex projects on time and within budget.
• Leadership Skills: Exceptional leadership, mentorship, and team-building capabilities, with
experience fostering a high-performance engineering culture.
• Problem-Solving: Ability to identify critical issues, analyze problems, and implement effective
solutions quickly and efficiently.
• Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to
convey complex technical information clearly to stakeholders.
• Experience in the development of air quality, health & wellness, or smart home products.
• Knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance processes for consumer electronics. Even
better if familiar with ETL/UL/CE standards.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Phụ cấp thâm niên
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh

Công Ty Cổ Phần Thiết Bị Điện Phước Thạnh

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô D05, Khu công nghiệp Đức Hòa 1 - Hạnh Phúc, Ấp 5, Xã Đức Hòa Đông, Huyện Đức Hoà, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam

