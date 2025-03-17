Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 70 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1

The mission of our Production Department is to achieve optimal quality, cost,and delivery, and to maximize sales and profits through the development of hitproducts.

In addition, we will strengthen the production system by strengthening partnerships with partner companies such as factory policies.

- Weekly business trip

Education level：-University/College/ Expertized degree

Language：Business English or Business Japanese is mandatory.

No. of experienced year：At least 7 years’ experience in Apparel/ Textile/ Garment

Key experience：Experienced inApparel/ Textile/ Garment

Must

- Can travel for business by car/airplane to factory in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand every week.

Better

-Textile/Garment engineer is preferable.

■Working time

Mon-Fri：8:00~17:00

- Performance Bonus (twice per year), 13th month salary

- 24/24 Premium Insurance (In Vietnam) & Business travel insurance

- Health, social & unemployment insurance (following Government regulation)

- Transportation & Parking allowance

- Company phone & laptop

- Training & Business trips

- Foreign Language Support Program

- Team Building Activities

■Salary:40milVND gross ~

- No ceiling level

