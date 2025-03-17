Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Kỹ thuật sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật sản xuất Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
40 - 70 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật sản xuất Với Mức Lương 40 - 70 Triệu

The mission of our Production Department is to achieve optimal quality, cost,and delivery, and to maximize sales and profits through the development of hitproducts.
In addition, we will strengthen the production system by strengthening partnerships with partner companies such as factory policies.
- Weekly business trip

Với Mức Lương 40 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education level：-University/College/ Expertized degree
Language：Business English or Business Japanese is mandatory.
No. of experienced year：At least 7 years’ experience in Apparel/ Textile/ Garment
Key experience：Experienced inApparel/ Textile/ Garment
Must
- Can travel for business by car/airplane to factory in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand every week.
Better
-Textile/Garment engineer is preferable.
■Working time
Mon-Fri：8:00~17:00

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Performance Bonus (twice per year), 13th month salary
- 24/24 Premium Insurance (In Vietnam) & Business travel insurance
- Health, social & unemployment insurance (following Government regulation)
- Transportation & Parking allowance
- Company phone & laptop
- Training & Business trips
- Foreign Language Support Program
- Team Building Activities
■Salary:40milVND gross ~
- No ceiling level

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

