Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật sản xuất Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Mức lương
40 - 70 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật sản xuất Với Mức Lương 40 - 70 Triệu
The mission of our Production Department is to achieve optimal quality, cost,and delivery, and to maximize sales and profits through the development of hitproducts.
In addition, we will strengthen the production system by strengthening partnerships with partner companies such as factory policies.
- Weekly business trip
Với Mức Lương 40 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education level：-University/College/ Expertized degree
Language：Business English or Business Japanese is mandatory.
No. of experienced year：At least 7 years’ experience in Apparel/ Textile/ Garment
Key experience：Experienced inApparel/ Textile/ Garment
Must
- Can travel for business by car/airplane to factory in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand every week.
Better
-Textile/Garment engineer is preferable.
■Working time
Mon-Fri：8:00~17:00
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Performance Bonus (twice per year), 13th month salary
- 24/24 Premium Insurance (In Vietnam) & Business travel insurance
- Health, social & unemployment insurance (following Government regulation)
- Transportation & Parking allowance
- Company phone & laptop
- Training & Business trips
- Foreign Language Support Program
- Team Building Activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
