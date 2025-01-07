Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

We're looking for a Front-End Developer responsible to Design & Develop Front-End for company's key product, including highly interactive UI for configuration, monitoring and reporting in IoT industry. You will work directly with Product Manager and CTO, for gathering requirements, and delivering the ideas to real world, using your skills and imagination.

Key Responsibilities:

- Frontend Development:

Build modern, responsive user interfaces using React.js and Next.js.

Translate UI/UX designs into pixel-perfect, high-performance web pages.

Implement reusable components and front-end libraries.

- Performance Optimization:

Performance Optimization: Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

- Collaboration:

Collaborate with backend developers to integrate APIs and backend services.

Work with the design team to ensure technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Participate in Agile/Scrum ceremonies to ensure timely delivery of features.

- Code Quality: