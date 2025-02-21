Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:

We are seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer (Shopify) to join our team. You will be responsible for developing, and maintaining our Shopify stores, ensuring seamless functionality and a top-notch user experience. If you are passionate about E-commerce, have a strong background in Shopify development, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we’d love to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

• Implement responsive, user-friendly Shopify themes and templates.

• Customise Shopify features, including third-party app integrations, custom themes, and API connections.

• Optimise website performance and ensure fast loading times across devices.

• Collaborate with the design and marketing teams to translate business goals into functional features.

• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to Shopify functionality and third-party integrations.

• Maintain and improve existing Shopify stores, implementing updates and enhancements as needed.

• Ensure SEO best practices are implemented to improve site visibility.

• Communicate clearly and effectively in English, both verbally and in writing, with team members and stakeholders.