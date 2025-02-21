Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Lập trình Front-End

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 44 đường số 2 Khu dân cư Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:
We are seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer (Shopify) to join our team. You will be responsible for developing, and maintaining our Shopify stores, ensuring seamless functionality and a top-notch user experience. If you are passionate about E-commerce, have a strong background in Shopify development, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we’d love to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
• Implement responsive, user-friendly Shopify themes and templates.
• Customise Shopify features, including third-party app integrations, custom themes, and API connections.
• Optimise website performance and ensure fast loading times across devices.
• Collaborate with the design and marketing teams to translate business goals into functional features.
• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to Shopify functionality and third-party integrations.
• Maintain and improve existing Shopify stores, implementing updates and enhancements as needed.
• Ensure SEO best practices are implemented to improve site visibility.
• Communicate clearly and effectively in English, both verbally and in writing, with team members and stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 38 đường số 5 Khu dân cư Him Lam, P. Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP.HCM

