Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

As a Full-Stack Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of both the backend and frontend systems that support robot control, monitoring, and configuration. You will work on APIs, GUIs, and cloud-based solutions that ensure seamless communication and interaction with autonomous robots.

Responsibilities:

• Design and develop APIs and implement WebSocket, MQTT, and gRPC for real-time communication between robots and external systems using Django, or related backend frameworks.

• Build robot control APIs for teleoperation, task execution, and status monitoring using C++, Python,...

• Optimize APIs for low-latency, real-time communication and deploy using Docker, cloudbase like AWS, Oracle.

• Ensure secure communication with authentication and access control.

• Document API endpoints using Swagger/OpenAPI for easy integration.

• Design and develop robot control dashboards using ReactJS, NextJS, or Qt.

• Implement real-time visualizations (e.g., maps, robot states, camera feeds) using WebGL, ROSBridge, and D3.js.

• Create interactive interfaces for robot configuration, diagnostics, and monitoring.

• Integrate with ROS2 web tools (ROSBridge, Foxglove, Webviz) for real-time robot telemetry.