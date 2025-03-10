Tuyển Lập trình viên KATCHY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Đường số 37, KĐT Vạn Phúc City, Phường Hiệp Bình Chánh, Thành phố Thủ Đức,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code.

Design, build, and maintain high-performance, reusable, and reliable Java code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services.

Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.

Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”.

Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers.

Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.

A knack for benchmarking and optimization.

Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Tại KATCHY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work side by side with a team of passionate and purposeful people.

Develop amazing products to serve clients around the world.

Professional development opportunities.

Negotiable salary based on experience.

Annual salary review.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KATCHY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

