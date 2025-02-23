Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

One of our clients, which is Manufacturing company, is now looking for Test Engineer.



【What you will be working on】

-Working for setting up tester and stabilizing the operation of test process

-Working as a team with group members related to Failure Analysis Corrective Action (FACA) technical issues

-Achieving the target of UPH/Efficiency/retest rate/yield based on the objectives above

-Tester start-up schedule management support in product development

-Cooperate with relevant departments and group members to solve technical issues for un-reaching test capacity target in

product development

-Failure Analysis (FA) and Corrective Action (CA) to implement countermeasures of technical issue are performed until the test capacity target is achieved.

-Based on the results of FACA , provide feedback for test specification of current/future model

project.



■ There are three functions of Test Engineer position as below:



- OPS Total Test : Operation Total Test

- NPI SW : New Product Introduction Software

- NPI HW : New Product Introduction Hardware

- New comer will be assigned into one of above functions based on his/her skills and experience



※ The details will be discussed in the interview.



■ Attractive Points

- You can improve your skills in a Japanese Big company

- Able to work with friendly staffs

- There are many Career Path