Tuyển Lập trình viên Panasonic Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Panasonic Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/01/2025
Panasonic Việt Nam

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Panasonic Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 17th Floor, East Tower, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai St., Cong Vi Ward, Ba Dinh Dist., Hanoi, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Take ownership of customer issues reported and see problems through to resolution
• Research, diagnose, troubleshoot, and identify solutions to resolve customer issues
• Deploy, demonstrate, and educate customers to operate the system
• Regularly communicate with the global customer to manage open items and future action plan

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 2-4 years working experience
• Good at English communication
• Understanding Windows/Linux/Docker environment
• Understanding of PostgreSQL/MSSQL or other database systems
• Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
• JavaScript/Nodejs/Reactjs/C++
• Experience in SMT production

Tại Panasonic Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Panasonic Việt Nam

Panasonic Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô J1-J2 Khu công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job271775
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MUMESOFT INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MUMESOFT INNOVATION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM CHUYÊN NGHIỆP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM CHUYÊN NGHIỆP TOÀN CẦU
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MUMESOFT INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MUMESOFT INNOVATION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ GOLDEN FUND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ GOLDEN FUND
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ GOLDEN FUND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ GOLDEN FUND
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Digital Innovation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Digital Innovation
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFC TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFC TOÀN CẦU
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp phần mềm Tài Chính làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp phần mềm Tài Chính
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Ecommage làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Ecommage
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFC TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFC TOÀN CẦU
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 24 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
Trên 24 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 6 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
5 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng Industrial Bank Of Korea - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Industrial Bank Of Korea - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm