Tuyển Lập trình viên Panasonic Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 17th Floor, East Tower, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai St., Cong Vi Ward, Ba Dinh Dist., Hanoi, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Take ownership of customer issues reported and see problems through to resolution

• Research, diagnose, troubleshoot, and identify solutions to resolve customer issues

• Deploy, demonstrate, and educate customers to operate the system

• Regularly communicate with the global customer to manage open items and future action plan

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 2-4 years working experience

• Good at English communication

• Understanding Windows/Linux/Docker environment

• Understanding of PostgreSQL/MSSQL or other database systems

• Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

• JavaScript/Nodejs/Reactjs/C++

• Experience in SMT production

Tại Panasonic Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

• Company trip once a year + Joining party

• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin