Tuyển Lập trình viên TẬP ĐOÀN VINGROUP - CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST (VINFAST SERVICE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Completing software development work in alignment with the software development lifecycle (application design, coding, code review, and testing).

Work with Business Analytics to provide speedy resolution for escalated business requirements.

Improve application functionality, performance, reliability and scalability.

Supporting various business units in adherence to in-depth user questions and any issues that may arise following production, integration and support processes.

Mentor and support other junior software developers and team member

5+ years of Web Application Development using Java/C#/C++/ Python..... and agile methodologies

3+ years of SQL and/or ORM development experience (preferably PostgreSQL)

2+ years of experience developing microservices, message queues and container orchestration

Experience with CI/CD tools/framework: Git, Gitlab, Maven, Jenkins...

Experience with container technologies: Docker, Kubernetes...

Experience with cloud platform (preferably Google Cloud Platform) is a plus

Strong decision-making, problem-solving, and analytical skills

Competitive and attractive salary in the market (13th month salary, Performance bonus and other bonus according to Vingroup regulations)

Personal health insurance, many incentive programs when using VinGroup's products and services (Vinmec, Vinschool, VinFast, etc.)

Social insurance and health insurance according to State regulations

Work in a safe, modern, civilized, professional environment with many opportunities for promotion and personal development