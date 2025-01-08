Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/02/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Định:

- Lot A8, Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Park, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Canh Vinh Commune, Van Canh District, Binh Dinh Province, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for ERP project implementation and management;
Responsible for the maintenance and normal operation of the company's ERP system, ensuring the normal operation of various office systems in the company;
Responsible for system operation and maintenance management after the project goes live, including system tuning, process optimization, etc;
Responsible for coordinating business requirements, developing personalized solutions, and configuring and implementing systems;
Responsible for supervising and managing the implementation of work processes;
Assist various business departments in improving and perfecting work processes;
Responsible for the construction, promotion, maintenance, and technical services of the company's information platform.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum Academic Requirement: Undergraduate or above.
Professional Requirement: Computer, management, finance or related majors.
Age Requirement: Under 40 years old.
Experience Requirement: More than 2 years of experience in ERP project implementation and operation management;
Skilled in capturing business needs and developing targeted solutions, with strong system implementation capabilities; Priority will be given to those with a certain program foundation; Proficient in promoting and maintaining ERP systems is preferred;
Integrity and integrity are principled, with a strong sense of responsibility and strong communication, coordination, and organizational skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits as per regulations.
Harmonious and friendly working environment.
Phone allowance and other support benefits according to Company regulations.
Opportunities for professional development and training.
Chance to work with a team of experienced and dedicated professionals.
Company culture that values teamwork, innovation, and customer service.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô A8, KCN Becamex Bình Định, Khu kinh tế Nhơn Hội, Xã Canh Vinh, Huyện Vân Canh, Bình Định, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

