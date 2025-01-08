Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Định: - Lot A8, Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Park, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Canh Vinh Commune, Van Canh District, Binh Dinh Province, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for ERP project implementation and management;

Responsible for the maintenance and normal operation of the company's ERP system, ensuring the normal operation of various office systems in the company;

Responsible for system operation and maintenance management after the project goes live, including system tuning, process optimization, etc;

Responsible for coordinating business requirements, developing personalized solutions, and configuring and implementing systems;

Responsible for supervising and managing the implementation of work processes;

Assist various business departments in improving and perfecting work processes;

Responsible for the construction, promotion, maintenance, and technical services of the company's information platform.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum Academic Requirement: Undergraduate or above.

Professional Requirement: Computer, management, finance or related majors.

Age Requirement: Under 40 years old.

Experience Requirement: More than 2 years of experience in ERP project implementation and operation management;

Skilled in capturing business needs and developing targeted solutions, with strong system implementation capabilities; Priority will be given to those with a certain program foundation; Proficient in promoting and maintaining ERP systems is preferred;

Integrity and integrity are principled, with a strong sense of responsibility and strong communication, coordination, and organizational skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits as per regulations.

Harmonious and friendly working environment.

Phone allowance and other support benefits according to Company regulations.

Opportunities for professional development and training.

Chance to work with a team of experienced and dedicated professionals.

Company culture that values teamwork, innovation, and customer service.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WGR INDUSTRIES

