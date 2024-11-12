Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà UOA, 6 Tân Trào, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support the product management team in developing, planning, and launching new features, ensuring the product aligns with user needs and business objectives.

Research and analyze market trends, competitor activities, and user feedback to provide data for strategic product decisions.

Participate in building and managing the product roadmap, coordinating with engineering, design, and marketing teams to ensure product quality and timeline.

Assist in product testing processes, including collecting feedback and identifying issues to improve user experience.

Create product documentation, progress reports, and other relevant materials to support product launch and usage.

Propose ideas, initiatives, and development plans based on customer feedback and product usage data.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Preference for male candidates, with a university degree in relevant fields

Passionate about business and interested in electronic products

Preference for candidates with less than 1 year of relevant work experience

Proficient in Chinese across all four skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing)

Strong logical thinking and data analysis skills

Good communication skills and a team-oriented mindset

Quick learner with a spirit of perseverance, commitment, and a high sense of responsibility in work

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lương tháng 13, thưởng cuối năm.

Được tham gia BHXH, BHYT, BHTN đầy đủ theo quy định của pháp luật.

Được làm việc trong môi trường trẻ trung, năng động và linh hoạt.

Được training, học hỏi và phát triển bản thân, môi trường làm việc có nhiều cơ hội thăng tiến.

Mua sản phẩm công ty với giá ưu đãi.

Các chế độ khác theo quy định của pháp luật.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM

