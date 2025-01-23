Tuyển Market Research Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Market Research Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu

Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Market Research

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Mức lương
11 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Room 501, 5 Floor V Building 125

- 127 Ba Trieu Street, Nguyen Du ward, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi.

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 11 - 15 Triệu

1. Accounts Payable Specialist
Responsible for managing and overseeing the company's financial transactions related to payables. This role involves processing invoices, ensuring accurate and timely payments to vendors both domestic and oversea, and maintaining financial records. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work collaboratively wit
Key Responsibilities:
• Receive and verify invoices for goods and services.
• Managing AP to domestic and oversea from Sales system to accounting system.
• Ensure that all invoices are properly coded and entered into the accounting system.
• Process approved invoices for payment and prepare checks or electronic transfers
• Maintain vendor relationships and address any discrepancies.
• Assist in the month-end closing process by reconciling accounts payable entries.
• Monitor accounts to ensure payments are up-to-date and identify any discrepancies.
• Maintain accurate records and documentation for all financial transactions.
• Prepare reports related to accounts payable activity as needed.
• Assist with audits by providing necessary financial data and documentation.
• Stay updated on industry best practices and changes in accounting regulations.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 501, Tầng 5,Tòa nhà V-Building, Số 125-127 Bà Triệu, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-market-research-thu-nhap-11tr-15tr-thang-tai-ha-noi-job290041
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 56 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DELI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DELI VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Market Research Vega Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Vega Corporation
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Market Research Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research International Siberian Health Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận International Siberian Health Limited Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research World Vision Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận World Vision Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,400 USD CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
800 - 1,400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Trinapower Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Trinapower Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Pan-Pacific - Shared Services Center Office làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pan-Pacific - Shared Services Center Office
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research FiinGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,200 USD FiinGroup
500 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research GSM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1,500 USD GSM
900 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research On (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận On (Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Crossian Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Vega City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vega City
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Pixelz Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pixelz Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán An Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán An Bình
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Humax Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD Humax Vina Co., Ltd
Tới 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Crossian Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Aetherea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 900 USD Công Ty TNHH Aetherea
600 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm