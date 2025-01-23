Tuyển Market Research Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu

1. Accounts Payable Specialist

Responsible for managing and overseeing the company's financial transactions related to payables. This role involves processing invoices, ensuring accurate and timely payments to vendors both domestic and oversea, and maintaining financial records. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work collaboratively wit

Key Responsibilities:

• Receive and verify invoices for goods and services.

• Managing AP to domestic and oversea from Sales system to accounting system.

• Ensure that all invoices are properly coded and entered into the accounting system.

• Process approved invoices for payment and prepare checks or electronic transfers

• Maintain vendor relationships and address any discrepancies.

• Assist in the month-end closing process by reconciling accounts payable entries.

• Monitor accounts to ensure payments are up-to-date and identify any discrepancies.

• Maintain accurate records and documentation for all financial transactions.

• Prepare reports related to accounts payable activity as needed.

• Assist with audits by providing necessary financial data and documentation.

• Stay updated on industry best practices and changes in accounting regulations.