Tuyển Market Research Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Payment Accountant:

- Process and verify payment requests in accordance with company policies and financial regulations

- Prepare bank payment orders, manage payment schedules, and ensure timely disbursement

- Reconcile bank statements and ensure accuracy of cash flows

- Maintain detailed records of all payment transactions and supporting documents

- Coordinate with internal departments to collect necessary payment documents

- Assist in monthly closing, audits, and reports related to payments

- Support the finance team in cash flow planning and forecasts

2. Receivable Accountant:

- Monitor, track, and reconcile accounts receivable records and transactions

- Issue sales invoices and ensure timely collection from customers/partners

- Regularly follow up on overdue debts and work with related departments to resolve issues

- Maintain accurate records of customer accounts and payment status

- Prepare reports on receivables aging, outstanding balances, and collection progress

- Support month-end and year-end closing activities

- Assist with internal and external audits when required