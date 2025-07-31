Tuyển Market Research Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Vinfast Global
- Hà Nội: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Payment Accountant:
- Process and verify payment requests in accordance with company policies and financial regulations
- Prepare bank payment orders, manage payment schedules, and ensure timely disbursement
- Reconcile bank statements and ensure accuracy of cash flows
- Maintain detailed records of all payment transactions and supporting documents
- Coordinate with internal departments to collect necessary payment documents
- Assist in monthly closing, audits, and reports related to payments
- Support the finance team in cash flow planning and forecasts
2. Receivable Accountant:
- Monitor, track, and reconcile accounts receivable records and transactions
- Issue sales invoices and ensure timely collection from customers/partners
- Regularly follow up on overdue debts and work with related departments to resolve issues
- Maintain accurate records of customer accounts and payment status
- Prepare reports on receivables aging, outstanding balances, and collection progress
- Support month-end and year-end closing activities
- Assist with internal and external audits when required
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
