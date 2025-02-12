Tuyển Market Research Humax Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Humax Vina Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Handico Tower, Phạm Hùng, Mễ Trì Hạ, Mễ Trì, Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Đến 800 USD
• Pay roll & Tax management:
o Ensure timely and accurate monthly payroll through controlling practices such as timesheet check, leave validation, employee’s income package data input & verification.
o Responsiple for SI / HI / UI / LU contribution.
o Responsible for Personal Income Tax includes monthly tax declaration and PIT finalization.
• Insurance coordination:
o Act as the primary contact with the Insurance Department: Processing documentation for changes (newcomer & resignation).
o Support timely and accurate claiming insurance claims for employees.
• Policies Management:
o Review and Implement rewards and benefits policies for employees: act as an consultant to employees on company policies.
o Collaborate and consult in searching, analyzing, and recommending methods, best practices and market trends related to compensation & benefits, and labor relations, assisting the Manager to build related policy & procedures.
• Contract management:
o Follow up and manage agreement/contracts with employees such as probation contract, labor contract, training contract, internship agreement, expert/ service contract. Proceed resignation/ termination process.
Với Mức Lương Đến 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Humax Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Humax Vina Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
