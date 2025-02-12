Tuyển Market Research Humax Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD

• Pay roll & Tax management:

o Ensure timely and accurate monthly payroll through controlling practices such as timesheet check, leave validation, employee’s income package data input & verification.

o Responsiple for SI / HI / UI / LU contribution.

o Responsible for Personal Income Tax includes monthly tax declaration and PIT finalization.

• Insurance coordination:

o Act as the primary contact with the Insurance Department: Processing documentation for changes (newcomer & resignation).

o Support timely and accurate claiming insurance claims for employees.

• Policies Management:

o Review and Implement rewards and benefits policies for employees: act as an consultant to employees on company policies.

o Collaborate and consult in searching, analyzing, and recommending methods, best practices and market trends related to compensation & benefits, and labor relations, assisting the Manager to build related policy & procedures.

• Contract management:

o Follow up and manage agreement/contracts with employees such as probation contract, labor contract, training contract, internship agreement, expert/ service contract. Proceed resignation/ termination process.