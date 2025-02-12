Tuyển Market Research Humax Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD

Tuyển Market Research Humax Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD

Humax Vina Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Humax Vina Co., Ltd

Market Research

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Humax Vina Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Đến 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Handico Tower, Phạm Hùng, Mễ Trì Hạ, Mễ Trì, Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Đến 800 USD

• Pay roll & Tax management:
o Ensure timely and accurate monthly payroll through controlling practices such as timesheet check, leave validation, employee’s income package data input & verification.
o Responsiple for SI / HI / UI / LU contribution.
o Responsible for Personal Income Tax includes monthly tax declaration and PIT finalization.
• Insurance coordination:
o Act as the primary contact with the Insurance Department: Processing documentation for changes (newcomer & resignation).
o Support timely and accurate claiming insurance claims for employees.
• Policies Management:
o Review and Implement rewards and benefits policies for employees: act as an consultant to employees on company policies.
o Collaborate and consult in searching, analyzing, and recommending methods, best practices and market trends related to compensation & benefits, and labor relations, assisting the Manager to build related policy & procedures.
• Contract management:
o Follow up and manage agreement/contracts with employees such as probation contract, labor contract, training contract, internship agreement, expert/ service contract. Proceed resignation/ termination process.

Với Mức Lương Đến 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Humax Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Humax Vina Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Humax Vina Co., Ltd

Humax Vina Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16F & 17F, Handico Tower, Pham Hung street, Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-market-research-thu-nhap-toi-800-thang-tai-ha-noi-job305616
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian Việt Nam
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Crossian Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm World Vision Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research World Vision Vietnam làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
World Vision Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
An Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian Việt Nam
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Crossian Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm World Vision Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research World Vision Vietnam làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
World Vision Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
An Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Market Research Admicro (Công ty CP VCCorp) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Admicro (Công ty CP VCCorp)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Market Research ONE-VALUE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD ONE-VALUE VIỆT NAM
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Market Research Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Admicro (Công ty CP VCCorp) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Admicro (Công ty CP VCCorp)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Crossian Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TOÀN CẦU VIỆT HẢI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TOÀN CẦU VIỆT HẢI VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán An Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán An Bình
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DELI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 27 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DELI VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Copenhagen Delights Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Copenhagen Delights Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận OpenCommerce Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Global
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A
700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Decathlon Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TOÀN CẦU VIỆT HẢI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG TOÀN CẦU VIỆT HẢI VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A
700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Deloitte Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Deloitte Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Crossian Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Pixelz Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pixelz Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Global
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Crossian Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm