Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 6 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Navigos Search

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
5 - 6 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 5 - 6 USD

Job Purpose
The job holder responsible for:
• Assist and directly perform the analysis and forecasting assigned in his/her field of work (macroeconomics and financial markets, or the banking industry, or quantitative analysis) to promote business and Bank\'s risk management.

Key Accountabilities (1)
To assume the prime responsibility for, directly perform and complete each analysis and forecast task:
• Macro analyst and financial market expert:
• Macroeconomic analysis and forecast:
• Building and updating the information system of macroeconomic data outside and in the country
• Assess the changes of the external macro-economy and its impact on Vietnam
• Update and evaluate changes in domestic policies affecting the overall macro-economy of Vietnam, each group of banks, businesses, or customers of the Bank.
• Analyze and forecast domestic macro developments to support the Bank\'s strategic planning and business planning
• Financial market forecast analysis:
• Building and updating the information and data system of the world and domestic financial markets
• Assess changes in world financial markets or potential changes, thereby affecting domestic financial markets
• Assess fluctuations and trends in the domestic financial market in the context of macroeconomics, Vietnam\'s policies and external market developments
• Provide analysis and forecasts on financial market variables (interest rates, exchange rates, government bond yields, etc.)
Key Accountabilities (2)
• Economic Sector Analyst:
• Building and updating information and data systems on operations of a number of international, regional and domestic banks
• Evaluation of several international and regional banks on growth paths and benchmarks that the Bank has achieved or needs to work towards
• Evaluate the balance sheet structure, revenue, costs, performance of peer competitors and compare with TCB
• Assess the group of small domestic banks in terms of asset quality, liquidity, operating trends and their impact on the stability of the entire banking system.
• Analyze other specific industries and fields in Vietnam (directly or outsource) to support the process of strategic planning, planning, or implementing the Bank\'s business plan
Key Accountabilities (3)
• Quantitative Analyst:
• Building a system of econometric models to analyze and forecast the macro economy (growth, inflation, etc.) and the financial market (exchange rates, interest rates, bond yields, etc.) at different frequencies (month, quarter, year)
• Periodically re-evaluate the econometric model system (which has been developed and applied), or when necessary due to changes in economic structure, market or nature of variables to ensure the most efficient model
• Coordinate with Macro và Financial Market Analysis and Industry Analysis to make assessments on the macroeconomic and market situation and the banking industry
• Conduct training on knowledge and skills to build econometric models for units in the Bank to enhance business analysis and risk management capabilities

Với Mức Lương 5 - 6 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

