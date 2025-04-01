Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

Interpretation & Translation:

- Provide real-time cabin interpretation (simultaneous and consecutive) during high-level meetings, conferences, and business negotiations.

- Ensure accurate and culturally appropriate interpretation to facilitate seamless communication between the CEO, Chairman and international stakeholders.

- Translate business documents, reports, contracts, and emails from English to Vietnamese and vice versa.

Executive Assistance: Work with the assistant team to:

- Manage the CEO and Chairman schedule, including meetings, travel arrangements, and appointments.

- Act as a liaison between the CEO/Chairman and internal/external stakeholders.

- Handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.

- Support the organization of internal and external corporate events, including logistical arrangements.

The reasons to become part of SHBFinance: