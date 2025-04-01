Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/05/2025
Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Gelex Tower, 52 Phố Lê Đại Hành, Lê Đại Hành, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
Interpretation & Translation:
- Provide real-time cabin interpretation (simultaneous and consecutive) during high-level meetings, conferences, and business negotiations.
- Ensure accurate and culturally appropriate interpretation to facilitate seamless communication between the CEO, Chairman and international stakeholders.
- Translate business documents, reports, contracts, and emails from English to Vietnamese and vice versa.
Executive Assistance: Work with the assistant team to:
- Manage the CEO and Chairman schedule, including meetings, travel arrangements, and appointments.
- Act as a liaison between the CEO/Chairman and internal/external stakeholders.
- Handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.
- Support the organization of internal and external corporate events, including logistical arrangements.
The reasons to become part of SHBFinance:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)

Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Gelex, 52 phố Lê Đại Hành, phường Lê Đại Hành, Q. Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

