Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)
- Hà Nội: Gelex Tower, 52 Phố Lê Đại Hành, Lê Đại Hành, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
Interpretation & Translation:
- Provide real-time cabin interpretation (simultaneous and consecutive) during high-level meetings, conferences, and business negotiations.
- Ensure accurate and culturally appropriate interpretation to facilitate seamless communication between the CEO, Chairman and international stakeholders.
- Translate business documents, reports, contracts, and emails from English to Vietnamese and vice versa.
Executive Assistance: Work with the assistant team to:
- Manage the CEO and Chairman schedule, including meetings, travel arrangements, and appointments.
- Act as a liaison between the CEO/Chairman and internal/external stakeholders.
- Handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.
- Support the organization of internal and external corporate events, including logistical arrangements.
The reasons to become part of SHBFinance:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)
