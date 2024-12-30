Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 5,000 - 8,000 USD

The QEHS Director is the future leader of the Quality & EHS department in Manufacturing Vietnam.

This role will report directly to the General Manager and be members of LMV Leadership Team; the position is also member of the global Quality &EHS Wheel.

Core responsibilities:

• Provide to Leadership Team the right QEHS insights to support the activation of strategic priorities and ensure work class safety culture and wellbeing.

• Ensure safe products with the right quality by deploying efficient quality control & quality assurance solutions following the Product Safety Handbook, Product Quality Handbook and other global standards.

• Ensure that the global EHS standards described in the Global EHS Handbook are deployed locally in order to safeguard the health and safety of the employees

• Lead, develop and manage Quality & EHS team including all related leadership responsibilities promoting the values and one Team spirit.

• Responsible to deploy, maintain and continuous improvement of the Integrated Management System, according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

• Deploy global quality and safety KPIs for Quality & EHS personnel.

• Report Quality, Environmental, Health and Safety results internally and to the global Quality & EHS organization.

• Secure a fast containment and effective corrective action from quality and safety problems.