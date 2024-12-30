Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 5,000 - 8,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Navigos Search
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong Plant
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 5,000 - 8,000 USD
The QEHS Director is the future leader of the Quality & EHS department in Manufacturing Vietnam.
This role will report directly to the General Manager and be members of LMV Leadership Team; the position is also member of the global Quality &EHS Wheel.
Core responsibilities:
• Provide to Leadership Team the right QEHS insights to support the activation of strategic priorities and ensure work class safety culture and wellbeing.
• Ensure safe products with the right quality by deploying efficient quality control & quality assurance solutions following the Product Safety Handbook, Product Quality Handbook and other global standards.
• Ensure that the global EHS standards described in the Global EHS Handbook are deployed locally in order to safeguard the health and safety of the employees
• Lead, develop and manage Quality & EHS team including all related leadership responsibilities promoting the values and one Team spirit.
• Responsible to deploy, maintain and continuous improvement of the Integrated Management System, according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.
• Deploy global quality and safety KPIs for Quality & EHS personnel.
• Report Quality, Environmental, Health and Safety results internally and to the global Quality & EHS organization.
• Secure a fast containment and effective corrective action from quality and safety problems.
Với Mức Lương 5,000 - 8,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Willing to travel, 2-3 times per year regionally / overseas
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
