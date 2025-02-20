Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Navigos Search
- Bình Dương: Tan Binh Town, Bac Tan Uyen District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Core responsibilities:
• Provide to Leadership Team the right QEHS insights to support the activation of strategic priorities and ensure work class safety culture and wellbeing.
• Ensure safe products with the right quality by deploying efficient quality control & quality assurance solutions following the Product Safety Handbook, Product Quality Handbook and other global standards.
• Ensure that the global EHS standards described in the Global EHS Handbook are deployed locally in order to safeguard the health and safety of the employees.
• Lead, develop and manage Quality & EHS team including all related leadership responsibilities promoting values and ONE Team spirit.
• Responsible to deploy, maintain and continuous improvement of the Integrated Management System , according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.
• Deploy global quality and safety KPIs for Quality & EHS personnel.
• Report Quality, Environmental, Health and Safety results internally and to the global Quality & EHS organization.
• Secure a fast containment and effective corrective action from quality and safety problems.
• Develop the Quality& EHS department budget.
• Participate in global Quality & EHS Wheel to secure alignment of global procedures between manufacturing sites.
Willing to travel, 2-3 times per year regionally / overseas
