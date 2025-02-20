Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Core responsibilities:

• Provide to Leadership Team the right QEHS insights to support the activation of strategic priorities and ensure work class safety culture and wellbeing.

• Ensure safe products with the right quality by deploying efficient quality control & quality assurance solutions following the Product Safety Handbook, Product Quality Handbook and other global standards.

• Ensure that the global EHS standards described in the Global EHS Handbook are deployed locally in order to safeguard the health and safety of the employees.

• Lead, develop and manage Quality & EHS team including all related leadership responsibilities promoting values and ONE Team spirit.

• Responsible to deploy, maintain and continuous improvement of the Integrated Management System , according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

• Deploy global quality and safety KPIs for Quality & EHS personnel.

• Report Quality, Environmental, Health and Safety results internally and to the global Quality & EHS organization.

• Secure a fast containment and effective corrective action from quality and safety problems.

• Develop the Quality& EHS department budget.

• Participate in global Quality & EHS Wheel to secure alignment of global procedures between manufacturing sites.