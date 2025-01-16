Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: No.1, Road no.3, VSIP III, Hoi Nghia, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized and kept updated. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application: https://www.lego.com/en-us/careers/job/quality-ehs-director-971e622c843e10045dd67c8adb870000
*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized and kept updated. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application:
The QEHS Director is the future leader of the Quality & EHS department in LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam (LMV).
This role will report directly to the General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam and be members of LMV Leadership Team; the position is also member of the global Quality &EHS Wheel.
Core responsibilities:
• Provide to LEGO Manufacturing (LMV) Leadership Team the right QEHS insights to support the activation of strategic priorities and ensure work class safety culture and wellbeing.
• Ensure safe products with the right quality by deploying efficient quality control & quality assurance solutions following the LEGO Product Safety Handbook, Product Quality Handbook and other global standards.
• Ensure that the global EHS standards described in the Global EHS Handbook are deployed locally in LMV in order to safeguard the health and safety of the employees
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI