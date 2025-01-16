Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized and kept updated. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application: https://www.lego.com/en-us/careers/job/quality-ehs-director-971e622c843e10045dd67c8adb870000

The QEHS Director is the future leader of the Quality & EHS department in LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam (LMV).

This role will report directly to the General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam and be members of LMV Leadership Team; the position is also member of the global Quality &EHS Wheel.

Core responsibilities:

• Provide to LEGO Manufacturing (LMV) Leadership Team the right QEHS insights to support the activation of strategic priorities and ensure work class safety culture and wellbeing.

• Ensure safe products with the right quality by deploying efficient quality control & quality assurance solutions following the LEGO Product Safety Handbook, Product Quality Handbook and other global standards.

• Ensure that the global EHS standards described in the Global EHS Handbook are deployed locally in LMV in order to safeguard the health and safety of the employees