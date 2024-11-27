Tuyển Marketing Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/12/2024
Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company

Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Tại Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tasco Mall, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About TASCO Auto
Rebranded in 2024, TASCO Auto (formerly SVC Holding) is Vietnam's leading automotive force, with 86+ showrooms featuring top brands like Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, and Volvo. With 13.5% market share and over $1 billion in revenue, TASCO Auto continues to innovate, offering extensive opportunities in car sales through our subsidiary, Savico. Join TASCO Auto as we shape the future of Vietnam's automotive industry!
Position Overview
As a Marketing Manager, you will oversee the implementation of TASCO Auto’s marketing strategies, focusing on brand communication and trade marketing initiatives. This role requires a results-driven leader with strong expertise in the automotive industry to deliver impactful campaigns that drive customer engagement and business growth
Marketing Manager
Key Responsibilities
1. Marketing Strategy Execution
- Execute marketing strategies across digital marketing, content creation, PR, CSR, and trade marketing.
- Ensure consistent and impactful brand messaging across all customer touchpoints.
- Conduct market analysis to align marketing plans with market trends and business goals.
2. Digital Marketing & Content Management
- Manage digital campaigns on social media, search engines, and email platforms to boost brand visibility and customer engagement.
- Oversee content creation to ensure alignment with the brand's identity and audience preferences.
- Track and optimize campaign performance using data analytics.
3. Public Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
- Build and maintain strong relationships with media outlets, influencers, and key stakeholders.
- Support CSR initiatives to enhance TASCO Auto's community impact and reputation for sustainability.
- Handle media inquiries and manage communication strategies during crisis situations.
4. Trade Marketing & Event Management
- Plan and execute promotional campaigns, automotive events, product launches, and roadshows.
- Work closely with dealerships to deliver successful on-ground activations.
- Oversee indoor and outdoor advertising, ensuring a consistent and engaging visual presence.
5. Team Collaboration & Performance Tracking
- Collaborate with sales, product, and creative teams to align marketing efforts with business goals.
- Manage marketing budgets effectively, ensuring campaigns are delivered on time and within budget.
- Track campaign performance metrics to drive continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
- Minimum 4-5 years of experience in marketing, with expertise in brand communication/ trade marketing. Experience in the automotive industry is a must. Only candidates with relevant experience in the industry will be considered for further stages of the recruitment process.
- Minimum 4-5 years of experience
Experience in the automotive industry is a must. Only candidates with relevant experience in the industry will be considered for further stages of the recruitment process.
- Strong skills in digital marketing, event management, and promotional strategies.
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and project management abilities.
- Proven ability to lead teams and collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary and benefits package.
- Opportunity to work closely with industry leaders in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
- Be part of a leading automotive company's journey to shape the future of the industry.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company

Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà Tasco, Phạm Hùng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

