Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu

【Job Summary】

- Responsible for sales activities



【Job description】

1. Networking:

- External: To maintain relationships and get inquiries or market information on time with related parties such as Authorities, Agencies, Consulting firms, Banks, Contractors, …

- Internal: Work with departments, collect documents, information on construction progress, project status as required to answer customers.

2. Sales Promotion:

- Organizing or joining the events organized by business associations, agents, Government (FIA/MPI, QEZA, IPA, Associations, Chamber of commerce etc), …

3. Sales Deals:

- Carry out transactions, negotiate with customers according to approved sales policies and strategies in each period.

4. Licensing: IRC/ERC related work with Investors

- Support investors and guide consultants properly so that applicants can get IRC/ERC smoothly and on time.

5. Regularly update, promptly report to the Direct Manager on the status of the client being negotiated.

6. Handling Bad Debt with tenants to collect payment/debts:

- Based on a list to be shared from accounting team, contact specific tenant who has outstanding

payment and press it to pay.

7. Other tasks assigned by Sales Manager