Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
12 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu

【Job Summary】
- Responsible for sales activities

【Job description】
1. Networking:
- External: To maintain relationships and get inquiries or market information on time with related parties such as Authorities, Agencies, Consulting firms, Banks, Contractors, …
- Internal: Work with departments, collect documents, information on construction progress, project status as required to answer customers.
2. Sales Promotion:
- Organizing or joining the events organized by business associations, agents, Government (FIA/MPI, QEZA, IPA, Associations, Chamber of commerce etc), …
3. Sales Deals:
- Carry out transactions, negotiate with customers according to approved sales policies and strategies in each period.
4. Licensing: IRC/ERC related work with Investors
- Support investors and guide consultants properly so that applicants can get IRC/ERC smoothly and on time.
5. Regularly update, promptly report to the Direct Manager on the status of the client being negotiated.
6. Handling Bad Debt with tenants to collect payment/debts:
- Based on a list to be shared from accounting team, contact specific tenant who has outstanding
payment and press it to pay.
7. Other tasks assigned by Sales Manager

Với Mức Lương 12 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from university to major in business administration, economics, commerce, languages or related majors.
- Good communication in English and Chinese
- Accept Fresher
- Willing to attend business trips, welcome parties with customers/ partners

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

