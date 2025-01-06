Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- 15F, Tower B, Song Da Building, Nam Tu Liem Dist., Hanoi, Vietnam, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Prepare & Manage documents/Contract
- Contact vendor to get quotation for inquiries
- Cost calculation
- Make quotation
- Prepare Input/Output POs
- Arrange international/domestics transportation
- Arrange custom clearance documents
- Prepare delivery documents
- Help troubleshoot problems with customer orders, customer accounts and other related issues
- Other: request from the Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- College/Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or related fields.
- From 1+ year experience in sales support position (preferable in industrial/technical sales).
- Proficient in computer software systems including MS Office and MS Excel
- Knowledge of sales practices and the most efficient customer service technique
- Good English writing and fluent speaking
- Good negotiation skill, Communication skill
- Excellent interpersonal skills and confidence
- Effective problem-solving skill
Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
