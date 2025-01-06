Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Prepare & Manage documents/Contract

- Contact vendor to get quotation for inquiries

- Cost calculation

- Make quotation

- Prepare Input/Output POs

- Arrange international/domestics transportation

- Arrange custom clearance documents

- Prepare delivery documents

- Help troubleshoot problems with customer orders, customer accounts and other related issues

- Other: request from the Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- College/Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or related fields.

- From 1+ year experience in sales support position (preferable in industrial/technical sales).

- Proficient in computer software systems including MS Office and MS Excel

- Knowledge of sales practices and the most efficient customer service technique

- Good English writing and fluent speaking

- Good negotiation skill, Communication skill

- Excellent interpersonal skills and confidence

- Effective problem-solving skill

