Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Vũ Phong Energy Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 19, đường D8, Khu phố 4, Phường An Khánh, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

With the need to expand the business, Vu Phong Energy Group is hiring B2B Sales Specialist. Requirements are as follows:

Establish, maintain and strengthen relationships with existing and new customers.

Seek for potential customers and new business opportunities. Present options/solutions to customers.

Finalise quotation, meet with customers to discuss and negotiate solutions and contract terms.

Maintain a close eye on the situation throughout the sales process, report ly, and take appropriate action/reaction to ensure a successful sale.

Coordinate with related departments to complete the documents and procedures with relevant organizations / agencies to successfully implement and accept projects.

Make other reports and enter complete and timely information into the company's CRM system.

Participate in weekly team meetings;

Discuss sales system solutions with the team.

You will be supported by the Company:

SUPPLY DATA of old customers, potential customers and the Company will support to approach large customers….

GRANTED CARS for meeting clients.

BE TRAINED ABOUT products, sales skills, ways to approach customers by Industry Experts

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor/Engineer degree in business, or related field. (major in Engineering is a plus)

Ability to use English (4 skills) fluently

Proficient office skills

Strong communication, presentation and negotiation skills.

Strategic and critical thinking

Minimum 01 years of experience in similar position.

Willing to go on business trips when needed

Experience in solar energy is an advantage

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Vũ Phong Energy Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Negotiable

- Opportunities to participate in professional training courses

- Holidays bonus according to the company's general policy

- Annual company trip/teambuilding.

- Other benefits such as social insurance, 24H insurance

- Laptop, mobile phone

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Vũ Phong Energy Group

